PEABODY — The North Shore Children’s Museum has received another big check from local donors.
The Peabody-based museum was given $20,000 by the JB Thomas Lahey Foundation earlier this week to sponsor its sensory room and help support its reduced admission programs.
The sensory room is one of the Main Street attraction’s 14 exhibit spaces designed for kids ages 2-10. The room has dim lighting, soft music, weighted blankets, fidget toys, a light table with magnetic tiles and a library that has books in multiple languages that help kids understand and process their emotions.
The space was created with the help of Tim Brown, the chief of innovation and strategy officer at the Northeast Arc, said Ali Haydock, the museum’s executive director, in a statement. Brown provided input on how the space could best cater to children’s emotional needs, especially those with developmental differences, she said.
“Our sensory room provides a quiet space for children to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the rest of the museum…” Haydock said in the statement. “We have already had several parents of children with autism come through and express their gratitude for this space.”
By including objects like soft lights and noise canceling headphones, the room can be a familiar, comforting space for children with sensory needs, Brown said.
“Making the museum accessible to all children was a key factor when designing the spaces,” Brown said in the statement. “The sensory space allows a child a chance to have a soft, comfortable and quiet space to relax if the other spaces become overstimulating.”
Dr. Jeff Marx, former mayor Michael Bonfanti, Natalie Maga and Ed Lomasney — members of the JB Thomas Lahey Grants Committee — met with Mayor Ted Bettencourt and Haydock on Tuesday to present the check and tour the museum, particularly to learn more about the sensory room.
The donation follows two other major donations in the last month: A $100,000 donation from North Shore Bank and one from Peabody residents Martha and Chuck Holden, who have pledged to donate up to $10,000 by matching gift certificate sales from the museum.
These donations will supplement income-based discounted tickets to the museum, including the EBT Card discount that allows families who present an EBT cards to pay $3 a ticket instead of the usual $12 cost for all visitors over 12 months old.
“The JB Thomas Lahey Foundation is pleased to support this great initiative,” said Marx in the statement. “It is our hope that our support will make a meaningful difference to the health and well-being of the citizens of the North Shore.”
For hours and other information about the North Shore Children’s Museum, go to www.nschildrensmuseum.org/.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.