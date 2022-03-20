SALEM — The Salem Fest Film will kick off its 15th edition next week with a hybrid format featuring in-person screenings, Q&A sessions with filmmakers and gatherings in Salem and Beverly along with a wealth of online showings.
The four-day, in-person documentary film fest will take place Thursday, March 24, through Sunday, March 27, at The Peabody Essex Museum, Cinema Salem, The Cabot and the Manninen Center for the Arts at Endicott College followed by virtual streaming available to viewers across the U.S. March 28 through April 3.
“Documentaries offer a way for us to connect with the world, and the discussions that follow our film screenings are so important. Salem Film Fest is all about connection and engagement. While streaming the Fest online the past couple of years helped us connect with new audiences, we dearly missed the conversations and interaction that in-person screenings provide,” said Sadry Assouad, co-director of this year’s festival.
Jeff Schmidt, Salem Film Fest program director, echoed Assouad’s take on the importance of face-to-face gatherings and the festival utilization of online screening to reach audiences since the pandemic.
“Film festivals are not necessarily trying to get into the streaming business — it was more really that we had a platform, that we could have the festival. Film festivals are really about gathering as a community and being able to have dialogue,” Schmidt said.
“One of the things our team is really excited about, not just providing content and looking at numbers on a computer screen, but the reason most of us got into the festival business is that we like having community gatherings. There’s an excitement in the room when you’re sitting in a darkened theater with a lot other people. There’s a difference between people watching something individually at home versus watching with others.”
The pandemic lockdown did open up the virtual world to organizers, but also added complexity to the festival’s mission.
“Prior to the pandemic, you were appealing more to a localized audience, whereas in the technological age that we’re currently in, now you can actually have people attend your festival virtually from another state,” he said.
“Planning for a hybrid in-person/virtual festival was a real logistical challenge, both in how our festival team was forced to work remotely from one another for the past year, but also in visualizing and thinking through how to present programming for those that are ready to return to the theater, as well as those that prefer to watch from home,” Schmidt said.
Reasons for lots of excitement
“It’s exciting to be back in theaters, it’s exciting to welcome back filmmakers that have screened with us before,” Schmidt said,
One of them, he said, is Holly Morris, whose documentary, “The Babushkas of Chernobyl,” won the Special Jury and Audience Awards at the Salem Film Fest in 2016.
Morris will be on-hand for the New England premiere of “Exposure,” a film spotlighting a group of women from the Western and Arab world who join forces on what might be the last surface expedition to the North Pole.
Kicking off the Salem Film Fest on Thursday, March 24, will be the Massachusetts premiere of director Marq Evans’ “Claydream” which chronicles the artistic legacy of late Claymation pioneer Will Vinton and his court battle with Nike’s Phil Knight.
Also on tap is the East Coast premiere of co-directors Sam French and Clementine Malpas’ “With This Breath I Fly,” a timely examination of women’s rights and Afghanistan’s court system and the state premiere of director Aaron Hosé’s “One Pint At A Time,” an inside look at the multi-billion dollar craft brewing industry and Black-owned breweries eager to shift the historical perception of who makes and drinks beer.
Most of the 47 features and shorts selected to screen at this year’s Salem Film Fest will be shown for the first time in Massachusetts. In all, Schmidt said, 20 or more filmmakers will be on hand.
Draw of the documentary
“I think documentaries provide a window on the world where for an hour or for an hour and a half, you’re observing how someone else lives or a situation that is unfolding,” Schmidt said. “There’s something about film that has the ability to capture moments where you might read about something that is going on in some area of the world, but the lens that film provides is experiential. So you might come to a film thinking that it’s going to be about something from the written description where you might have a perspective as you enter the theater, but then after watching, it might change your mind or it might open up details of a situation that you hadn’t considered.”
Adapting to pandemic
Prior to the pandemic, Salem Film Fest co-director Assouad said organizers were planning to expand the festival in 2020. They wanted to bulk it up to 10 days, over two weekends, and include more screenings across the North Shore but then COVID forced them to shelve plans.
In 2019, the event attracted 6,000-7,000 attendees. The delayed, virtual-only 2020 version and the all-virtual 2021 events drew 2,000 to 2,500 in sales each, he said.
“Comparing virtual fest numbers to our in-person fest events is a bit of a challenge as one online ticket purchase can easily be viewed by multiple people watching together,” Assouad said.
To see how the hybrid format would work, organizers held a “soft opening” with a Feb. 24 one-time screening of the “Guinea Pig Diaries,” followed by a three-day virtual window for online viewing.
“Both the in-person and virtual presentations of the film were very successful,” Assouad said. “We were encouraged by the attendance at the screening, which helped us get a sense of what to expect come March, and we also were able to confirm our in-person protocols, which will help us offer an enjoyable and safe experience to our audience.”
“It’s an experiment — trying to figure out what works and how you can capture that community feeling virtually,” Schmidt added.
Assouad said one of the benefits of the in-person fest is that it allows community interaction and “the spotlight the Fest puts on the great North Shore community is also so much brighter in person.”
Organizers have traditionally measured the success of the festival by the conversations and engagement that follow the films, he said.
“There is a lot we will learn from this year’s fest in terms of audience appetite to return to theaters, stay on their couches — or do both. A lot has changed in the film industry just since the pandemic began, we’ll have to see whether streaming was more of a workaround or something here to stay.”
Winners to be announced
During the in-person festival, five awards will be presented: The Special Jury Award and Michael Sullivan Award for Documentary Journalism, each include a $1,000 cash prize, The American Cinematographer Magazine Award as judged by ACM’s Editor-in-Chief Stephen Pizzello, the inaugural Cultrera Cuts Edit Award honoring Joe Cultrera, Salem Film Fest co-founder and longtime festival director, and the award for Best Short.
The festival culminates on the last day of virtual programming with the audience award as determined by balloting throughout the in-person and virtual portions of the festival.
