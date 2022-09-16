BEVERLY — The 22nd annual MomBall softball tournament will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Harry Ball Field in Beverly.
More than 300 mothers of students from 11 schools will compete in the tournament to raise money for the Beverly Public Schools.
The tournament will begin Friday at 5:30 p.m. with opening ceremonies at Harry Ball Field, 410 Essex St. A food drive to benefit Beverly Bootstraps will be held at the field during the tournament on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information go to momball.com.