230818-news-coplogs

SALEM NEWS Police logs
Peabody
Wednesday
Police were called to the vicinity of the Turnpike Car Wash, 80 Newbury St., at 1:24 p.m., for a driver passed out at the wheel of his vehicle. After a brief examination, officers took Jerome Vincent Donnarumma, 55, into custody and transported him to the station, where he was arrested. Donnarumma, of 20 Skyline Drive, Malden, was charged with drunken driving, second offense; possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle; and possession of a Class E drug.
Police stopped a vehicle at 1:31 p.m., in the vicinity of 73 Margin St., and gave a driver a verbal warning for failing to yield to a pedestrian.
A Hillside Avenue resident walked into the station at 1:54 p.m. and reported she had been a near victim of would-be fraud. She said someone had tried to open a line of credit using her information, but the request was denied.
A female was transported to Salem Hospital at 4:30 p.m. after telling people who found her unresponsive at the 7 Eleven store, 79 Lowell St., that it was the third time she had passed out that day.
Police were called to Not Your Average Joe's at the Northshore Mall after security reported a group of people fist-fighting. The argument began after someone was tripped. Peace was restored and no further action was required.
Police came to 54 Northend St. at 10:44 p.m. after a person reported someone had thrown a concrete block through the rear window of his car. The CID was requested for pictures, and the male suspect was summoned to court for malicious destruction to a motor vehicle.
Thursday
Police were sent to Lt. Ross Park, 36 Johnson St., at 12:53 a.m. to check on a suspicious male in a vehicle. Police summoned the 19-year-old Lake Street, Peabody, resident to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and the vehicle was driven from the scene by a licensed operator.
Police were sent to Victoria's Secret, at the Northshore Mall, at 10:52 a.m., for a past shopping that took place sometime last night.
Beverly
Tuesday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 20 Cabot St. at 7 p.m. for a two-car accident with personal injury.
Two officers responded to the vicinity of 8 Sargent St., at 7:07 p.m., for a report of suspicious activity — a suspicious male was wandering the neighborhood.
An officer was sent to 20 Mulberry St., at 8:12 p.m., for a possible missing female.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Water Street at 10:44 p.m. for an elderly female who fell outside.
Police responded to the vicinity of Cabot and Water streets at 10:55 p.m. after a suicidal male was called in by his girlfriend.
Police were called to the Anchor at 11:37 p.m. for an unwanted male party at the pub.
Wednesday
Police, fire and ambulance were called to Wentworth Drive at 12:30 p.m. for an elderly female who was violently ill.
At 1:33 p.m., officers were called to 19 Whitney Ave. for a disturbance between neighbors.
Two detectives were sent to 13 Evergreen Drive at 4:50 p.m. to conduct an investigation of a credit card fraud.
Two officers were sent to Elliott Street at 6:08 p.m. to assist Cummings Security with unruly youth.
Police were called to the vicinity of Cabot Street and Highland Avenue at 9:12 p.m. to settle a parking dispute.
Thursday
Police went to 298 Cabot St. at 12:18 a.m. for a customer causing a disturbance.
Three police cruisers were sent to Dane Street and the beach at 1:26 a.m. to check the well-being of women.
Police, fire, ambulance and a detective were called to Bridge Street for a male not breathing. The 81-year-old male, who was under hospice care, was found deceased at home, in his bed, at 3:23 a.m.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of 15 Hale St., at 7:26 a.m., for a woman yelling she was being followed.
Two officers were sent to Exit 20A off Route 128 north to assist Massachusetts State Police with a motorcycle accident.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to Elliott Street, at 2:25 p.m., for a pedestrian accident — a woman was struck by a vehicle.
Salem
Wednesday
An officer went to 190 Bridge St., at 4:48 p.m., to speak with a person who was being harassed.
Police were sent to 11 Church St. at 5:52 p.m., to report on a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Officers were called to 53 Summer St. at 6:02 p.m. for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
Police were sent to 53 Hanson St. at 7:05 p.m. to look for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
An officer was sent to 296 Highland Ave. at 9:37 p.m. on a noise complaint.
Thursday
Police were sent to 55 Harbor St. at 12:44 a.m. to speak with a person who reported being threatened.
Police were dispatched to 135 Lafayette St., Apt. 406, at 8:32 a.m., to execute a search warrant. After a search and investigation of the location, they arrested Sebastian Camilio Lopez Ortega, 21, of that address, and arrested him on four separate narcotics violations.
Police were called to 434 Essex St. at 8:51 a.m. for a motor-vehicle accident with airbags and possible injury.
Officers went to 20 Front St., at 2:26 p.m., to end a dispute.
The report of a larceny brought police to 203 Washington St. at 3:14 p.m.
Police responded at 3:46 p.m. to the vicinity of 63 Jefferson Ave. for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police were called to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 2:40 p.m. for a female shoplifter. She was summoned to court.
Police were called to Kohl's, 50 Independence Way, at 5:17 p.m., for a shoplifter. They arrested John Arevalo Echevarria, 23, of 397 Boston St., Lynn, for shoplifting merchandise valued at more than $250.
Police were called to 121 Conifer Hill Drive, at 6:41 p.m., for a stolen motor vehicle. They arrested Michael Sbraccia, 53, of 223 Central St., Saugus. He was charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle and with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, subsequent offense.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Commonwealth Avenue and Constitution Lane, at 7:22 p.m., where they picked up a 57-year-old Beverly man and placed him into protective custody.
An officer was sent to Pope's Landing, 126 Liberty St., at 7:30 p.m., to report on malicious damage to a boat.
Thursday
Police were sent to 2000 Kirkbride Drive at 10:51 a.m. to report on the theft of pipes.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 30 Sylvan St. at 2 p.m. for a two-car accident without injury.
Police were dispatched to the intersection of Maple and Poplar streets at 2:10 p.m., for a head-on collision. The report had not been submitted, but the operators refused medical attention and there were no hospital transports.