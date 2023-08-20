Peabody
Thursday
Police were called to Macy's at the Northshore Mall at 6:20 p.m. to arrest a shoplifter detained by loss prevention. Roberto Baez, 49, 52 Courtney Drive, Beverly, was arrested and charged with two counts of shoplifting, third offense, and with possession of a burglarious instrument.
A 203 Lynnfield St., resident reported at 7:52 p.m., that someone had smashed his front window and turned on his outside hose to flood the place. Police checked the neighborhood for security cameras.
Friday
A caller reported at 1:31 a.m. that a white sedan drove over the curb at the U.S. Post Office, 13 Wallis St., then attempted to drive onto the railroad tracks. Police reported people hanging out in the area, but there was no sign of a car accident.
Police were sent to the municipal light plant, 201 Warren St. Extension at 8:27 a.m. for a past break and entry by three unidentified juveniles. Police will document and follow up.
A Huckleberry Court caller notified police at 11:41 a.m. that she and her daughter heard what appeared to be a single gunshot in the area. An Amy Road caller reported hearing a loud bang, then lost power, possibly a blown transformer. Confirmed to be a transformer, Peabody Municipal Light Plant is on scene.
Police were called to the Cabaret Lounge, 96 Newbury St., at 12:34 p.m., for an unwanted female causing a disturbance. Betsy W. Stanley, 30, of 74 Turnpike Road, Ipswich, was arrested and charged with trespass, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — a shod foot — and with assault.
Police were sent to 8 Walnut St. at 1:21 p.m. for a past break and entry. There was no B&E or any damage to property. There has been an on-going issue of juveniles seen on camera on the property who may have been breaking into cars.
Police were called to Kindred Hospital Rehab. Services, 15 King St., at 5:38 p.m. for a report of people on the property cutting the fence. The officer reported the group had been hired to fix the fence.
Police were sent to Sunshine Laundry, 48 Foster St., at 10:06 p.m., to make a well-being check on a mother and young child at the laundromat. Police reported all was in order.
At 11:06 p.m., a caller reported a woman walking in the street screaming. She was upset she had lost her house keys and will go home in the morning and look again.
Salem
Thursday
The report of a larceny brought an officer to 2:03 Washington St., at 3:14 p.m.
Police were sent to 63 Jefferson Ave. at 5:45 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
The report of a larceny brought police to 29 Traders Way at 4:55 p.m.
Police were called to 128 Washington St. at 9:27 p.m. to quell a disturbance.
Friday
Police responded to 116 Lafayette St. at 4:27 a.m. for the first disturbance of the day.
An officer was sent to 20 Front St. at 7:52 a.m. to investigate threats that had been made.
Police went to 295 Derby St. at 11:35 a.m. to investigate a larceny.
A motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to the intersection of Jefferson and Bertuccio avenues.
Police were dispatched to 36 Margin St. at 12:35 p.m. for an undesirable or an unwanted guest. They arrested a 67-year-old homeless Salem man on a warrant.
Beverly
Thursday
An officer was sent to 1401 Broughton Ave. at 5:30 p.m. for the theft of a bicycle.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Essex Street and Lakeshore Avenue, at 7:41 p.m. for a well-being check of a man in a wheelchair.
At 8:05 p.m., the man in the wheelchair requested transport to Beverly Hospital.
Police were called to 34 Heather St. at 10:13 p.m. for a male in a wheelchair causing a disturbance.
Two officers were sent to the intersection of Elliott and Rantoul streets at 10:38 p.m. for a rear-end collision. Police arrested Betty Johanna Tremblay, 54, 4 Mechanic St., Merrimac. She was charged with drunken driving, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and the violation of a state highway traffic law.
Two officers were called to the intersection of Dane and Knowlton Streets at 11:37 p.m. for a screaming female causing a disturbance.
Friday
Police were sent to 84 Cabot St. at 7:16 a.m. to make a well-being check of a man sleeping in front of the building.
At 8:18 a.m., police were sent to 283 Cabot St. to check on a homeless party sleeping in front of the business.
Police were called to 261 Cabot St. at 8:53 to send an unwanted customer on their way.
An officer and an ambulance were dispatched to 15 Hale St. for a past assault.
A report of stolen tools brought officers to 77 Sohier Road.
A report of unemployment fraud brought officers to 175 Elliott St. at 1:58 p.m.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Herrick and Ames streets at 2:34 p.m. to check on an elderly male swinging on a pole into traffic.
At 4:11 p.m., two officers were called to 44 Laurel St. at 4:11 p.m. for suspicious activity. Glass on the front door was broken.
Two officers went to 32 Hull St. at 5:56 p.m. to settle a dispute between a resident and a delivery service.
At 7:03 p.m., a patrolman, a detective and an ambulance were sent to 62 Pleasant St. after a neighbor reported a foul odor coming from room 410
A sergeant, three officers and two ambulances were dispatched at 8:16 p.m., to the male group home at 29 Millbrook Road for assaultive behavior.
Officers were sent to 81 Bridge St. at 11:33 p.m. for a verbal argument in the parking lot.
Saturday
Police began their daily late-night checks at 12:22 a.m. in the vicinity of Cabot Street where they called medical assistance for a man lying in the middle of the parking lot.
Three officers and an ambulance were sent to 21 River St. at 12:58 a.m. to assist a mother who wants her daughter to go to the hospital.
An officer went to 228 Cabot St. at 9:58 a.m. to assist a lady with a cart in the parking lot.
Two cruisers, fire and an ambulance were sent to Cabot Street at the Salem line to assist the Salem Police Department at 5:09 pm.
Police and an ambulance responded at 5:30 p.m. to a female down on the pavement in the vicinity of Lothrop and Central streets.
Three cruisers and an ambulance responded to Cabot Street at the Salem Line at 6:47 p.m. for a cyclist down on the road.
Police were sent to 24 Arthur St. at 11:10 p.m. for a general disturbance caused by loud music coming from the house.
Officers were sent to 240 Rantoul St. at 11:54 p.m. to check for people in vacant apartments.
Sunday
At 3:53 a.m., officers were sent to 54 Elliott St. for a disturbance in the rear parking lot of Walgreen's.
Police were sent to 9 Hale St. at 7:26 a.m. for a screaming male.
A cruiser and a fire truck were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Abbott streets at 10:08 a.m. for a smoking Subaru wiper motor.
An officer was sent to 300 Essex St. at 11:50 a.m. for an elderly female hitchhiking to Centerville.
Police were sent to Lothrop and Dane streets at 2:43 p.m. to check on a chair-bound man in a van.
Danvers
Thursday
Police arrested John Arevalo Echevarria, 23, of 397 Boston St., Lynn, at the Danvers Police Department at 4:11 p.m. on a fugitive from justice court warrant.
An officer was sent to Breen & Sullivan Mechanical, 7 Healy Court, at 11:42 a.m. to investigate the report of a check fraud.
Friday
Police were sent to CVS Pharmacy, 211 Newbury St., at 5:17 p.m. for unwanted guests.
State and Danvers police responded at 5:54 p.m. to I-95 and Centre Street for a car into the woods. There were no injuries.
An officer was called to Nordstrom Rack, 50 Independence Way, for a shoplifter. The person was summoned to court.
Saturday
An officer went to 9 Ardmore Drive at 11 a.m. to serve a trespass order.
An officer was sent to Centre Street Pizza., 110 Newbury St., for a customer who wanted their money back for the pizza.
Police were called to the Holten Street Parking lot at 5:43 p.m. to check out a group of youths on bikes with hammers.
Police were sent to Nordstrom Rack, 50 Independence Way, at 6:25 p.m., after a shoplifter was apprehended. The store handled the case.
Officers were called to Centre Street Pizza, 110 Newbury St., at 8:48 a.m. to escort staff members to their vehicles.
Sunday
Police were sent to 7 Highland Terrace at 12:13 a.m. for a loud party. They arrested Elmer Deleon, 46, of the same address. He was charged with disturbing the peace and with resisting arrest.