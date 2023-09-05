Peabody
Friday
A 16 Jacobs St. woman called police at 2:26 a.m. to report her children’s father has been sending threatening messages to her. Units checked the area for the suspect’s vehicle and summoned the 25-year-old Stoneham man to court for making annoying telephone calls and electronic communications.
Police were called to Kay Jewelers, 210K Andover St., at 12:30 p.m. after a male wearing a black hat, black pants and a black shirt with red writing took a gold chain valued at $9,000 and fled on foot into the parking lot.
An officer was sent to Claire’s, 210C Andover St., at 3:45 p.m. after the district manager reported multiple missing bank deposits during mid-August. The officer will issue a criminal application for larceny for the former store manager. The 21-year-old Copeland Road, Lynn, woman will be summoned to court on a charge of larceny over $1,200.
A Fairview Avenue resident notified police at 11:23 p.m. that a vehicle came down the street without lights, forcefully pulled a female into the vehicle and drove off toward Lynn. Police issued a BOLO over the North District, and officers searched for the vehicle, but were unable to locate it.
A Hardy Street resident complained to police at 11:37 p.m. that juveniles were playing too loudly outside their house. They returned to their residences.
Saturday
Police were dispatched to the vicinity of 286 Newbury St. at 8:57 a.m. to look for a man being sought by Peabody police. The man, Zachary David Ramos, 29, of 286 Newbury, Apt. 151, Peabody, was located in front of North Shore Auto Body in Danvers and was arrested by Danvers police. Ramos was charged on an outsanding Salem District Court warrant for shoplifting merchandise valued at greater than $250.
A 26 King St. resident called at 2:34 p.m. to report that his neighbor was burning debris outside, very close to his home and he was concerned it could reach his home. The call was handled by the Fire Department.
Sunday
Police responded at 1:20 p.m. to 117 Central St. for a car striking a house by Town Variety. The house and a tree at 117 Central were damaged as was the utility pole in front of 116 Central. Police arrested the operator, Wagne Desiqueira, 37, of 1134 Washington St., Norwood, and took them to the station where the operator was charged with drunken driving, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and exceeding the posted speed limit.
Police were sent to the Fire Department Headquarters, 41 Lowell St., where they arrested Jaren Christopher Tilley, 22, of 60 Harrison Ave., Peabody, and transported him to the police station where he was charged with drunken driving and with possessing an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. Tilley’s vehicle, which had multiple flat tires, was towed.
A man walked into the police station at 8 a.m. and said there was paperwork that needed to be served to him. William Gene Connors, 40, of 12 Moore St., Peabody, was arrested and served in hand at 8:30 a.m. with an abuse prevention order; on charges of assault and battery on a person over 60 and/or disabled; and for leaving the scene of a property-damage accident.
A Harris Street resident called police at 12:13 p.m. to report a silver Nissan Murano was blocking his driveway. Police were unable to locate the owner, so a ticket was issued to MA. # 4GL153 for illegal parking and to N.H. No. 5218258 for blocking a driveway. The vehicle was towed.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 117 Tremont St. at 12:40 p.m. for a two-vehicle accident involving two Mass vehicles. One operator was transported to Lahey Hospital, Burlington, and the operator of the other was cited for failing to yield.
Salem
Friday
Police were sent to 19 Oakland Ave., Apt. 2, at 8:26 a.m. where they arrested Julian R. Vasquez and charged him with violation of a harassment prevention order.
Police responded to 156 Bridge St. about 9:30 a.m. where they arrested Mary Rose, 57, of 159 Bridge St. She was charged with violation of a harassment prevention order, assault and battery and resisting arrest.
Police stopped a vehicle at 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of Boston and Fowler streets, on a routine motor-vehicle traffic stop. After a brief investigation, they arrested Sandy Alberty Jaquez-Gil, 28, of 47 Aborn St., and charged him with a marked lanes violation; speeding at a rate greater than reasonable and proper; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; and failing to stop for police.
Saturday
Police were called to 168 Essex St. at 12:49 a.m. for a disturbance at a liquor establishment. After a brief investigation, they arrested Jessica Felice Vidal, 32, of 9 1/2 Northend St. She was charged with assault and battery and with disorderly conduct.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 3 Dove Ave. at 3:06 a.m. where they arrested Sean Adam Nelson, 41, of 44 Essex St., Lynn, and charged him with disorderly conduct and with assault and battery.
The report of a shoplifting brought police to 221 Essex St. at 6:26 p.m.
BeverlyThursday
Police were sent to 61 Story Ave. at 4 p.m. to assist the firefighters with a tree fire near electric lines.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to Essex and Groce streets, at 6:15 p.m. for a three-car accident with airbag deployment and property damage.
Two officers were sent to Courtney Drive at 10:44 p.m. to report on a 13-year-old who ran away from home.
Friday
Police began their daily round of late-night checks to the dead end of Ocean Street at 12:10 a.m.
Two officers were sent to the intersection of Goat Hill Lane and Cox Court in response to a loud noise from a car.
Officers were called to 101 Rantoul St. at 9:04 a.m. for yelling from an apartment.
Two officers went to the vicinity of 420 Cabot St. at 10:26 a.m. to check the well-being of a male on the train tracks.
Three officers were sent to the intersection of Dane and Knowlton streets at 2:35 p.m. for a reported brawl on Beverly Commons.
A patrolman and an ambulance were sent to Northridge Road at 4:10 p.m. for a 9-year-old who had crashed his bike.
The report of a theft from a building brought a detective to 395 Essex St. for a report on two rings missing from an apartment.
Four officers and an ambulance responded to 230 Elliott St. at 8:18 p.m. for a fight between a group of teens and a drunken male.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Federal Street and McPherson Drive at 9 p.m. for fireworks going off by the train tracks.
Three officers were sent to 61 Essex St. at 10:23 p.m. for a fight in the street.
A sergeant and three officers were sent to 261 Cabot St. at 10:41 p.m. for a suspicious male attempting to gain entry to a motor vehicle.
Saturday
Police stopped a vehicle at 1:29 a.m. in the vicinity of 498 Rantoul St. and arrested Juan Canella-Florian of 40 Lewis St., Lynn, for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license for operating a motor vehicle without a valid inspection sticker.
Three patrolmen and the sergeant were sent to a Bridge Street location at 3:38 a.m. for a man requesting police.
Two officers went to 47 Simon St. at 11:54 a.m. to check on the well-being of three children.
Officers were called to a Winthrop Ave. address at 2:54 p.m. in after a daughter found her father unresponsive in bed. He was found to have passed away.
Officers were sent to 23 Enon St. at 4:54 p.m. for a female trying to pass a fake ID.
The sergeant and a patrolman were sent to Pratt Avenue at 5:25 p.m. to investigate the possible inappropriate touching of a child.
Two patrolmen, fire and an ambulance were dispatched to Kennedy Drive at 5:40 p.m. for a 90-year-old male having a heart attack.
The sergeant and two patrolmen were dispatched to 25 Essex St. at 8:23 p.m. for an alleged knife assault involving a drunk.
Sunday
Police began their late night checks at 12:20 a.m. with a Dane Street beach check.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Essex and Lowell streets for suspicious group activity in the area near Nissan.
At 3:05 a.m., police were sent to 126 Colon St. for a report of females arguing in the driveway.
Police were sent to Cabot Street on the bridge at the Salem line where they arrested Brendan Torres, 26, of Olean St., Worcester, on an outstanding warrant at 7:22 a.m.
An officer was called to 375 Rantoul St. at 8:18 a.m. to speak with a woman who believes her neighbor purposely hit her with her car.
Danvers
Thursday
Police were called to Best Buy, 230 Independence Way, at 7:23 p.m., for a past shoplifting.
Police were called to AL Prime Energy, 89 Holten St., at 7:56 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident with a possible injury.
Friday
An officer was sent to 301 Newbury St. at 12:10 p.m. to report on possible malicious damage after a vehicle drove through a construction site.
Police went to the Post Office, 17 Conant St., to report on a past assault.