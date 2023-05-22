DANVERS — St. John’s Preparatory School held its 113th Commencement exercises on Saturday when Head of School Edward P. Hardiman, Ph.D., conferred diplomas upon 272 seniors during an outdoor ceremony held on the school’s campus. The program kicked off beneath threatening but rain-free skies with temperatures touching 62 degrees.
In his valedictory address, Jonathan R. Rodriguez of Lawrence, the son of a father from Puerto Rico and a mother who immigrated from the Dominican Republic, urged graduates to shape their future in a manner that pays tribute to and creates avenues for both those who got them to this point, and those who will follow.
“None of us is here graduating today solely because we pulled ourselves up by our bootstraps,” he said. “To one degree or another, we have all received instruction from a teacher or mentor. A handshake that communicated something greater than a mere greeting. We have received financial as well as moral support, indescribable love, and a much longer list that I will let each of you fill in for yourselves.
“But what will you live for, tomorrow?” he continued. “We must choose to live for things that will outlive us! My family has taught me not only with their words, but also with their sacrifices that, whether I succeed or I fail spectacularly, this moment is not the end. Following their footsteps, I must learn to live not only for my own future, but for the future of my family as well. We have gathered here today to celebrate our past and to face each of our futures. How will you choose to shape yours?”
In all, this year’s seniors represented 50 cities and towns across Massachusetts. Four were international students. A class-high 17 seniors hail from Marblehead as well as Danvers, while another nine commuted from the New Hampshire Seacoast and southern part of the state.
The class salutatorian was Jackson Belanger of Boxford. The senior class speaker came in the form of a creative duet delivered by Thomas Healey of Peabody and National Merit Scholarship recipient Leyad Zavriyev of Swampscott; the pair was chosen by their classmates. Rodriguez, the valedictorian, will attend Stanford this fall, while Belanger is bound for Georgia Tech, Healey heads to UMass-Amherst and Zavriyev to Brown University.
In his remarks to graduates, Hardiman implored them to be forthright and true to their convictions, but to remain vigilant about a universal truth: Words matter, and more often than not, actions speak louder than words.
Introduced by Belanger, the 2023 Commencement student-selected keynote speaker was retiring social studies teacher Bill Britton, an Atkinson, New Hampshire, resident who served as a Marine Corps tank commander during the Vietnam War followed by a successful career in business before coming to St. John’s 25 years ago.
“You go forward from this sacred ground into a world where you will be tested, but you go with distinct advantages,” said Britton. “You are armed, not with the weapons of war, but with principles that can guide you in moments of moral jeopardy. You will make mistakes. Own up to them. You will choose wrong paths. Change directions. Pay the price to put yourself on a path to happiness, because your joy will be compelling, and you will have the opportunity to make the world a better place for all with whom you come in contact.”
More than half (53%) of the graduating seniors are members of the National Honor Society, while 11 were National Merit Scholar-commended students and four — Matthew A.P. Dunn of Danvers, Brian T. Nguyen of Melrose, the valedictorian Rodriguez, and senior class speaker Zavriyev — were NMS Finalists. Thirty-eight Eagles student-athletes signed national letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college.
Victor Rivera Jr. of Methuen received the Xaverian Award, the highest honor the school can bestow upon a graduating senior. It is presented to the class member who best epitomizes the values and tradition of Xaverian education, which are to promote human dignity, act with compassion and integrity, pursue justice and peace, and live lives of service to society. Rivera will matriculate at Marist College in New York this fall.
Following a benediction by Raisa Carrasco-Velez, of Bradford, director of St. John’s Office for Multicultural Affairs and Community Development, graduates celebrated a traditional mortarboard toss at the ceremony’s conclusion.