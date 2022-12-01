PEABODY — Another 28 former students at John F. Kennedy Junior High and Higgins Middle School in Peabody have joined a lawsuit filed against the city and a now-retired gym teacher who they say sexually abused them.
The amended complaint, which now includes a total of 41 victims, was filed Thursday in Middlesex Superior Court.
It named James Toltz, now 80, of Winter Garden, Florida, and the Peabody schools and alleges assault and battery by Toltz, as well as civil rights violations and emotional distress claims against the former teacher, as well as claims of negligent supervision, emotional distress and conspiracy against the school department.
Lawyer Carmen Durso said a total of 58 people have come forward to accuse Toltz since the suit was initially filed in August.
Durso said in a statement that most of those coming forward also reported seeing multiple other students being similarly abused.
Court records show that Toltz was served with a copy of the original complaint and his response was due this week.
Toltz taught at the JFK starting in 1969 and then taught at Higgins after that school opened. He retired in 1996.
The lawsuit alleges that he engaged in sexual abuse of boys throughout his career. Toltz also served as a coach at the two schools.
"For the entire time he was a teacher and coach (in Peabody) Toltz was widely known as an abuser by students, teachers and other supervisory personnel," the lawsuit says. However, the school district never looked into the allegations that Toltz was fondling and watching students shower.
Toltz, the suit alleges, also provided cocaine to several of the plaintiffs, the suit alleges.
A message seeking comment from Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt was not immediately returned Thursday afternoon.