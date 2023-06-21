ANDOVER — World-class art is available right around the corner at the Addison Gallery of American Art at Phillips Academy.
It’s nearby, easily accessible by car, train or bus, and is open to the public.
And it’s free, perfect for a family outing, or a cheap date.
About 25,000 people a year visit the gallery and its permanent collection of 25,000 items featuring classics by famous American artists such as Homer, Hopper, Copley, Sargent and Whistler. Right now, the Addison also features three exhibitions on display only through the end of July.
“Alison Elizabeth Taylor: The Sum of It” highlights the American artist’s marquetry hybrid work that combines Renaissance-style marquetry with painting and collage to depict contemporary subject matter. Growing up in Las Vegas and settling in Brooklyn, N.Y., her artistry has a distinct southwestern flair but touches on a diverse America found in any big city of America.
“The Sum of It” features 40 large-scale single panel works as well as a room-sized installation that trace the artist’s evolution. Her inventive fusion of marquetry, the centuries-old art of wood inlay, brings gritty and provocative subjects to life.
“We’ve gotten good reviews in the media and a lot of good feedback from visitors as well,” said Rebecca Mongeon, communications coordinator at the Addison Gallery of American Art.
“With Alison Elizabeth Taylor, I think, for most people, the medium she uses is not something they’ve seen before. It’s really interesting for people to see how she’s used it,” Mongeon said.
Taylor’s one-woman exhibit dovetails well with “Women and Abstraction: 1741–Now,” the second of three exhibits on display through the end of July.
Comprised almost entirely of works from the Gallery’s collection, the exhibition explores how women have deployed the visual language and universal formal concerns of abstraction — color, line, form, shape, contrast, pattern and texture — to create works of art across a wide variety of media, including paintings, sculptures, drawings, photographs, ceramics, textiles from the 18th century to today.
“The Women and Abstraction show takes a broader view of abstract. It brings so many different aspects of our collection, 18th century to present, together and it includes the idea that patterns on textiles are abstraction as well as what we think of typically as 20th century abstractions so it bridges all those types of work,” she said.
Also on display, and not to be missed, is the focused installation of work by Boston-based artist Lavaughan Jenkins has produced during six months as the Addison’s Edward E. Elson Artist-in-Residence. His bold, fat, fluid, luscious style found throughout his various pieces ties the exhibition together nicely.
IF YOU GO
The Addison Gallery of American Art
3 Chapel Ave., Andover
Admission free
Tuesday through Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Closed on Mondays, national holidays, Dec. 24, and during August.