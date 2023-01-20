SALEM — Better hurry if you want to laugh it up at the Salem Comedy & Spirit Festival.
Tickets for the first night of the three-day event remain with next weekend’s shows Saturday and Sunday long sold out.
The festival was first started in 2016 by standup comedian Mark Scalia as way to celebrate comedy in Witch City.
A few tickets remain for the 8 p.m. show Thursday, Jan. 26, at Notch Brewery & Tap Room, at 283R Derby St., Salem.
Scalia got the idea when invited to the New Orleans Comedy Festival in 2001. While attending, he made great friends, contacts and had amazing shows. Scalia’s goal in creating The Salem Comedy & Spirits Festival was to have comics network with each other, be supportive, entertain Salem residents and enjoy amazing locally made products and spirits.
“I thought, for the Salem Comedy & Spirit Festival, I want the same relaxed welcoming environment. I’ve been a Salem resident for over 15 years. I love the city and all it has to offer and this couldn’t be a better match,” Scalia has said about the festival.
Thursday night’s line up is slated to feature Caroline Cooke, Art Cai, Devin Keast, Alex Libutti, Brett Singer and Scalia as host.
The 2023 Salem Comedy & Spirit Festival lineup includes 15 comedians including Kaitlyn Blansett, Vickie Plummer, Nicholas Stubblefield, Billy Willig, Ariana Seymourian, and Alvon “Ice” Jackson among others.
For tickets to Thursday night’s show, www.salemcomedyfestival.com/