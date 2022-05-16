BOXFORD — Town voters will decide a three-way race for two seats on the Select Board at the Annual Town Election on Tuesday.
Incumbent Peter Perkins is running against challengers Margaret Chow-Menzer and Andrew Gori. Mary Ann Nay is not running for re-election. All three candidates participated in a forum with the League of Women Voters of Topsfield-Boxford-Middleton on April 21, which was broadcast on Boxford Cable TV (http://www.boxfordcabletv.com/dnn7).
Several other uncontested races are also on the ballot for School Committee, Town Clerk, Board of Assessors, Board of Health, Planning Board, Board of Library Trustees and Board of Commissioners of Trust Funds.
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Town Hall, 7A Spofford Road.