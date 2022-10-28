PEABODY — A local business donated 30 copies of the book “Officer Buckle and Gloria” to the Peabody schools in honor of a school resource officer’s continued efforts to read to students and teach them about safety.
The books were donated by Adhesive Packaging Specialties in Peabody, a division of HB Fuller Corp, according to a statement from Peabody Public Schools.
“Officer Buckle and Gloria” is a Caldecott Medal-winning book about a police officer who teams up with his new police dog Gloria to teach kids about safety. Written by Peggy Rathmann, the children’s book illustrates teamwork on top of highlighting how kids can stay safe.
It’s the kind of book School Resource Officer Eric Ricci uses to bond with students — a job he enjoys so much that he’s delayed his retirement by five years to continue it.
“This job makes it fun to come to work everyday,” Ricci said in the statement. “I love working with the youths of Peabody and building relationships that will last far beyond their school years. I love working in the elementary schools just talking to kids, reading to different classes and just popping in to talk about their day.”
Ricci has worked in the schools for five years and has been on the force for 27 years. He spent his first three years as a school resource officer at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, but now works in Peabody’s elementary schools with his K-9 partner Ella.
“There is nothing like walking down the hallways and hearing kids yell, ‘Ella’s here,’” Ricci said in a statement. “It’s very rewarding to have kids not be afraid of me in uniform.”
A survivor himself, Ricci named his partner, who serves as a comfort dog, after a Peabody student who died from cancer.
“I remember when Ella was sick and sadly passed away, and I love that Ella the comfort dog is named in her honor,” said Dawn Williams, a human resource manager at Adhesive Packaging Specialties, in the statement. “I hope this book, which puts safety into the perspective of a young child, gives the students a lot of enjoyment and helps them feel that they are in a safe environment.”
Jill Houlden, a third-grade teacher at McCarthy Elementary, helped organize the book donation.
Superintendent Josh Vadala is grateful for the donation and Ricci’s continued work in the schools, he said in the statement.
“Officer Ricci is a great example of Community Policing and does wonderful things to build relationships with students and their families,” Vadala said in the statement. “He often brings Ella into schools to support students, and I think he does a commendable job of building upon the already strong, positive partnership between schools and police.”
Ricci often attends fifth-grade basketball games and other school events, and encourages his fellow officers to build relationships with students by eating lunch with them, according to the statement.
Most of all, he tries to help kids spread kindness.
“At the end of every talk with the kids in the classroom, I talk about kindness and why it’s so important in life,” Ricci said in the statement. “I always tell kids: If you’re having a bad day don’t act out; speak to a teacher or a trusted adult in the school. A two-or three-minute talk can keep you out of trouble for the day. It’s OK to talk out your problems.”
