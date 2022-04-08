SALEM — The first muster in 1637 was rain or shine. So is the 385th anniversary observance of the muster on Salem Common Saturday morning.
Salem friends, families and "units" are called to attend the muster ceremony on Salem Common at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 9. The event will bring more than 600 troops to the Common, as well as a cannon salute and other events weather-permitting. The program is hosted by the Massachusetts National Guard, the 2nd Corps of Cadets Veterans Association, and the Salem Veterans Council.
The muster is preceded by a pair of events beginning at 8 a.m., first with a ceremony honoring Gen. Stephen Abbott at St. Peter's Church, 24 St. Peter St. A ceremony at Armory Park, around the corner at Essex and New Liberty streets, follows it at 8:50 a.m.
Free parking and refreshments will be available at O'Donnell Cremations, Funeral, and Celebrations, 84 Washington Sq.