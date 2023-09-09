When it comes to working a long shift, having something tasty — and healthy — for lunch can make all the difference. And that means having a good lunch box to store it in.
According to Travel + Leisure, finding the perfect lunchbox is all about looking for durability, well-designed compartments and good insulation. “Thanks to modern technologies, you can enjoy your lunch at noon as fresh as the moment you packed it,” said the outlet.
Here are four of the best lunchboxes for nurses, as recommended by Nurse Journal:
L.L. Bean Expandable Lunchbox
The main compartment expands up to 2 inches and features an easy-to-clean lining. This lunchbox features an internal mesh pocket for an ice pack (not included), a zippered outside pocket and handle straps. It’s currently on sale for $19.95.
Packit Hampton Lunch Tote Bag
Available in seven colors and patterns, and featuring a wide rectangular base, this Packit bag is easy to clean and features built-in EcoFreezetm technology so you don’t need separate ice packs. Packit also sells Beto containers that fit neatly into the bag (not included). Available on Amazon for $25.99-$32.98.
Yitote All-Purpose Carrying Bags
Yitote’s bags are made of water- and tear-resistant nylon, with heavy-duty metal zippers and bar tacks at major stress points. The bags are padded with EPE foam to keep items cold or hot, and it’s lined with leak-proof aluminum foil that is easy to clean. Available on Amazon for $24.68.
Miycoo Lunch Bag
This double-decker bag has room for everything but the stethoscope. The thick interior liner insulates and prevents leaks while keeping contents warm or cold. Available on Amazon for $24.99-$27.99.