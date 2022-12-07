PEABODY — State Rep. Tom Walsh, (D-Peabody), along with dozens of Peabody locals, donated more than 40,000 can tabs to Ronald McDonald House Charities New England to support sick children and their families.
The tabs were gathered over the summer and were brought to the charity’s location in Charlestown last Thursday afternoon.
About 1,280 tabs make up a pound, and each pound sells for about 40 to 50 cents, according to the charity’s website.
Once collected, the tabs are recycled and the proceeds of their scrap metal value go to the Ronald McDonald House to pay for lodging, provide home-cooked meals and organize family-oriented activities for families while their children are being treated at hospitals.
“I am so grateful for the outpouring of support from friends and neighbors who took the time to collect these can-tabs at summer cookouts and family reunions to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities,” Walsh said in a statement.
“Thank you for making this drive a success for the families who are offered a warm, friendly place to stay while their child receives life-saving treatment at nearby Boston and Rhode Island hospitals,” he said.
Walsh and other volunteers were greeted by the CEO of the charity’s New England chapter, Gretchen Manning, when they arrived in Charlestown.
“I am grateful to the Peabody community for all of their efforts to collect pop tabs to benefit the children and families we serve,” Manning said in a statement. “Today is a shining example of the power in small acts of kindness.”
Ronald McDonald House is also accepting donations of new Pack n’ Plays and other household items families use while staying with the charity, which can be donated by visiting its nonprofit Amazon wish list at https://tinyurl.com/donationlist2022.
For more information on Ronald McDonald House New England, visit https://rmhcne.org/.
