SALEM — It’s a cultural exchange 400 years in the making.
Residents in Salem and Budleigh, the famed hometown of English explorer and settler Roger Conant, will come together on Monday, April 17 for “From the USA to the UK,” an event documenting and discussing Conant’s history on both sides of the pond. It will run at 11 a.m. Salem time, 4 p.m. Budleigh time, and is freely available through the video meeting and webinar platform Zoom.
The event originates from a book written by Salem author Benjamin Shallop on Conant’s life, and what happened once locals in Budleigh learned about his book.
“Somewhere, I heard and learned that in Budleigh, they had recently erected a plaque to honor Roger Conant,” Shallop said. “Sixteen-twenty-three was when he came to North America, so to honor that, a British MP gave a speech in Budleigh and they erected a little plaque in the town.”
From there, Shallop tracked down a history group in Budleigh — “Budleigh Past and Present — and introduced himself.
“I just mentioned I’m from Salem, I just recent wrote a book on Roger Conant’s time here, and I just started engaging with folks from Budleigh,” Shallop said. “I offered to see if there was any way we could do this Zoom meet-and-greet between Salem and Budleigh.”
The answer, it turns out, was a resounding yes.
This year marks the 400th anniversary of Conant establishing a fishing settlement in present-day Gloucester and Rockport. Knowledge of Conant’s life in Europe before that transition, and his battles in launching the Massachusetts Bay Colony, were recently explored by Shallop in “The Founding of Salem: City of Peace,” a years-long effort to research and better understand Conant’s life.
For next Monday’s event, Shallop will broadcast from the Daniels House, a bed and breakfast on Daniels Street in Salem, he said.
“I don’t have a location that’s as cool as theirs,” Shallop said. “They’re doing it from the Sir Walter Raleigh Pub in Budleigh.”
Sir Walter Raleigh was the famed explorer predating Conant, one partly responsible for the earliest efforts to establish settlements in the New World. He’s famously tied to the mysterious lost settlement of Roanoke Island in 1587, and a Spanish outpost ransacked by his subordinates in 1616 led to his execution back in Budleigh in 1618.
The execution was likely witnessed by Conant. Years later, he would continue Raleigh’s drive for discovery and settle land now better known as Naumkeag, later Salem, Beverly, Danvers, Peabody, and onward down the line.
Michael Downes, a historian in Budleigh, said he felt it was “heartening to find someone who shares my feelings about the kind of man Roger Conant was, and who believes that he should be better known both by Americans here and in the UK, even though we have relatively little documentation about his life.”
“Benjamin shares my view of Roger Conant as a peaceable kind of leader, far removed from the intolerance which marked so many of his contemporaries,” Downes said. “His book confirms that we were right to believe that Roger’s peace-making role in the Cape Ann confrontation of 1626 deserved to be commemorated. So a painting of that scene by our talented local artist John Washington now hangs in the East Budleigh church where the Raleigh and Conant families worshiped.”
VIRTUAL EVENT
FROM THE USA TO THE UK
Monday, April 17, 11 a.m.
Documenting and discussing Salem founder Roger Conant’s history on both sides of the pond. Free video meeting and webinar platform, join Zoom meeting webinar ID 893 9713 3206 with password 666857.