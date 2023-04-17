There's quite a bit that unites East Budleigh — birthplace of Roger Conant, 1592 — and Salem — the sea-side settlement he launched in 1626, and where he died in 1679.
For one, both are very interested in fish — salted cod, fish and chips... it depends on which side of the pond you're on.
"Dry salted cod fish, you can buy it here at Market Basket," said Ben Shallop, a Salem historian who recently connected the two ocean-separated communities with "The Founding of Salem: City of Peace," a deep dive into Conant's life. He made the statement late Monday morning from the Daniels House Bed and Breakfast, which dates to Conant's time in Salem.
Of course, salted cod didn't sound so great to those gathered at the Sir Walter Raleigh Pub in East Budleigh, talking to Shallop via Zoom from hundreds of miles away.
"That salted cod doesn't sound very appetizing, if you're going to dry it for days and weeks, salt it, stick it in a barrel and transport it to the U.K.," said Maria Malinowska, an East Budleigh historian attending from her village's pub. "We prefer the delicious fish and chips served here at the Sir Walter Raleigh, so come over here and try that."
"We love the fish and chips," laughed Shallop. "You'll have to come over here and try haddock chowder at some of the restaurants."
The pub then buzzed at the suggestion as Malinowska concurred: "Hear that. Hear that."
As Massachusetts' coastal communities move through a smattering of quadricentennial celebrations, East Budleigh and Salem community members have been connecting over the past year as the two sides of Salem's story moved through their own isolated 400th anniversary plans.
That includes recent observances of the 400-year mark when English explorer Sir Walter Raleigh was executed in 1618 — an event that took place in the village, observed for the 400th in 2018. The event was most likely observed by Conant five years before he set sail for Plimoth Plantation in 1623. That led him to the Dorchester Company's settlement in Gloucester, which is celebrating its 400th anniversary this year.
It's there that Conant executed what Malinowska referred to as "the main act" in establishing a settlement at Salem in 1626: "What happened on that wooden platform that made Roger Conant's name famous?"
"The stage was a wooden platform that was built overhanging the coast where the ships would come in," Shallop said, explaining that freshly caught and gutted cod would be pressed, salted, and further prepared for storage and shipped back for profit.
"The fishing stages, they had to be built in locations with a lot of sunlight that had a dry breeze coming in off the ocean," Shallop said. "Gloucester was perfectly situated for that."
But strife with the Plymouth colony and a stage they had erected there led to an armed standoff, one that solidified Conant's legend in the Colonies and represents one of the first examples of independence in what later became the United States.
"In a very anticlimactic moment, which is almost Roger Conant's M.O. — anticlimactic moments that lead to peaceful resolutions, what Roger Conant is known for — he negotiates between the fishermen, the Dorchester Company, and Myles Standish, and gets a peaceful resolution," Shallop said. "That instance right there established the independence of what would later become the Massachusetts Bay Colony."
That later led to Conant bringing many from Cape Ann to what became known as Naumkeag. With Conant's arrival in Salem, another period of peace was established between the settlers and the Indigenous settlement that welcomed them.
"For the Massachusett, they were really looking for some new friends in the area and were very well aware that Roger Conant was able to stand up and avoid conflict with the Plymouth Colony," Shallop said. "They welcomed the settlement here at Naumkeag. Naumkeag is an Algonquin word for 'good fishing place.'
"You might see a theme of fishing running through this story," laughed Shallop. "Lots of fish. And you can still find great lobster in our sound."