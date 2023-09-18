Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.