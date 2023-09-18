PEABODY — The city’s zoning board approved a 132-unit affordable housing development downtown last week that will replace Peabody’s last leather factory, and deliberated on yet another 40B project proposed for the city’s Route 1 corridor.
Peabody has seen several 40Bs approved on Pulaski Street, King Street, Route 1 and in other neighborhoods over the last several years amid the ongoing housing crisis in Massachusetts.
If given eligibility to proceed by the state as a 40B project, multifamily housing proposals can more easily move through the development process since 20-25% of units are reserved for households with income at or below 80% of the area’s median income.
The latest of these approved projects in Peabody is set to go up at 39 Wallis St. on the corner of Walnut and Upton streets.
Named the Tan-Rite Residences, the building will replace Tanner City’s last leather factory, Travel Leather Co.
The move was unanimously approved by the Zoning Board of Appeals on Sept. 11.
The development was originally proposed as a 160-unit project, but its size was scaled down after neighbors shared a complaint that’s become a common reception to most 40Bs: It was too big.
Now, the four-story building will contain four studios, 78 one-bedroom units, 36 two-bedrooms and 14 three-bedrooms. Thirty-three of the units will be designated as affordable, and about 200 parking spaces will be available on site in addition to mixed-use commercial space.
Developers will address flooding concerns on the property, located in a neighborhood that’s highly prone to floods, by providing substantial subsurface flood storage capacity that doesn’t already exist on the site, according to a presentation filed with the ZBA.
An 8-inch water main within an easement to the city through the property will also be added by developers to improve water quality and quantity to the site, along with providing redundancy to the water system, according to the presentation.
As for a recently proposed 40B for 41 Newbury St., developers look to build a six-story building containing 60 units on a vacant site off Route 1 by the SpringHill Suites Marriott Hotel.
Two commercial spaces will be on the first floor as will covered parking. In all, there will be 104 parking spaces that are either covered or in the building’s surrounding parking lot, developers told the ZBA in June.
The building will feature a roof-top deck and a mix of one- to three-bedroom units, with 15 units being designated as affordable.
The project is scheduled to return before the board on Oct. 16.
