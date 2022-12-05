PEABODY — An affordable housing project proposed for Mills 58 in Peabody was approved by the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals last week.
The project plans to add 45 residential units inside the five-story Building A on the property, which is owned by developer Ed Greeley. Of these units, 12 would be considered affordable for residents earning below 80% of the area median income, according to plans filed with the ZBA.
The ZBA unanimously granted the project a comprehensive permit at its Nov. 21 meeting.
“The city of Peabody identified a critical need to increase the supply of housing at a variety of levels of affordability including both rental and homeownership options,” attorney Damon Seligson said at the meeting.
“In this case, the development will provide both market-rate and affordable housing options consistent with the goals established (by the state).”
Seligson, a counselor for the ZBA, drafted the comprehensive permit decision with attorney Jason Panos, who represented Mills 58 during the board’s approval process.
The approval follows an August vote by the City Council to extend the mill overlay district that Mills 58 sits in to include a fourth building owned by Greeley — Building D — in that overlay.
While this overlay district is not zoned for residential housing, the 45-unit project was allowed to bypass a zoning update because it is a 40B project.
Of the units, 20 will have one bedroom, 20 will have two bedrooms and five will have three bedrooms. Outside, 99 parking spaces will be available to residents, including four handicap accessible spaces.
About 20% of Building A is occupied by commercial businesses, Julie Daigle said over the summer. Daigle is the project manager for Mills 58 and a city councilor, and said at the time that businesses operating in the building will be able to move into one of Mills 58’s other buildings once construction begins, and are under short-term leases.
“We are very pleased with the ZBA approval and are looking forward to providing a more affordable option for housing that will greatly benefit the City of Peabody,” Daigle said Wednesday.
Developers will determine a start date for construction on the project once the permitting process with the city kicks off, Daigle said.
“The sooner, the better,” she said.
