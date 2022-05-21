WENHAM — Gordon College celebrated its 130th Commencement earlier this month.
The private Christian school says it handed out 339 bachelor's degrees and 121 advanced degrees to students from 19 different countries on Saturday, May 14, in ceremonies at the Grapevine Road campus. Additionally, 175 students from the Class of 2022 graduated with honors.
This was the first Gordon commencement presided over by newly inaugurated college president Michael Hammond.
Board of Trustees Chairman Herman Smith also presented honorary doctorates, in recognition of their work and service, to Rev. Dr. Adrian De Visser, founder and senior pastor of Kithu Sevana Ministries — who also gave the baccalaureate address May 13; his son Prashan De Visser ’08, president and founder at Global Unites; Lori Henderson ’84, former general counsel and corporate secretary of Moderna Therapeutics; and Dr. Gregory Glenn, president of research and development at Novovax.
The 2022 Senior Distinguished Faculty Award was presented to Sybil Coleman ’64, professor of social work, who is concluding her 32nd year on Gordon’s faculty. The Junior Distinguished Faculty Award was presented to recent U.S. Fulbright Scholar Kristen Cooper ’06, associate professor of business and economics.
Meti Violette, of McLean, Virginia, was honored as Collegian of the Year, as the graduating senior who made the greatest total contribution while attending Gordon. Violette displayed evidence of mature Christian character, a GPA of above 3.0 and leadership in cocurricular activities, the school said.