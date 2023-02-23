Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Scattered flurries and snow showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High around 30F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening. Then clouds will linger overnight. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%.