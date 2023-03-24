Five local school districts will take the stage at the state’s Drama Fest finals next week to compete for theater gold.
Drama clubs from Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, St. John’s Preparatory School, Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School, Masconomet Regional High School and Swampscott High School will perform plays at the Massachusetts Educational Theater Guild state finals in Boston from March 30 to April 1.
The five schools join nine others who were chosen from 88 districts to move onto the finals, and will compete against students from Rockport, Brockton, North Reading, Swansea, Milton, Andover, Boston, Weymouth and Norwood.
For most students, it will be their first time participating in the final round of the decades-old theater tradition, since the pandemic cut out that leg of the competition last year and canceled the festival altogether in 2021 and 2022.
St. John’s Prep has attended the festival since 1974 and has won finals 19 times, most recently in 2017. The school will be the first to perform at Old John Hancock Hall in Boston’s Back Bay on March 30 with the William Shakespeare comedy, “As You Like It.”
“It’s a really exciting show and a really joyful way to start off our return to the Boston state finals,” said Alicia Greenwood, a theater teacher and the fine arts department chair at St. John’s Prep.
Peabody High will perform the 1934 play “Yerma,” which is centered around a woman living in rural Spain whose desire for a child pushes her to carry out a despicable act, while Masconomet will present “Women and Wallace.” This dark comedy tells the story of a boy who struggles to understand how to interact with girls in the wake of his mother’s suicide.
This is the first year that Masconomet has performed at Drama Fest since 1998, said Brian Pereira, a drama teacher and the high school’s drama director.
“Like me, the students are just so excited to compete and continue to build connections with other schools and see all the amazing theater pieces from other schools throughout the state,” Pereira said. “They’re ecstatic and they cannot wait.”
Hamilton-Wenham will perform “13 Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview,” a timely topic for the high schoolers who will bring it to life onstage. In this play, two college recruiters face losing their jobs if they do not fill a final spot at their university from a pool of eccentric students.
The school has won finals five times since 1994, theater teacher Andrew Lease said.
“Watching how much the students have grown, post-COVID especially, there’s just this joy that comes out of the show,” Lease said. “They are bringing joy to the audience in a time where we need laughter the most.
“I give ideas here and there, but they are running with those ideas and creating really beautiful work,” Lease said.
That’s the case with most of the drama programs competing in Boston. The students are largely in charge of the creative direction and work that goes into each performance, including Swampscott High School’s production of “Christopher Durang Explains It All For You,” a collection of plays from the author Christopher Durang.
For Jim Pearse, the director of fine arts for Swampscott Public Schools and the high school’s drama adviser, Drama Fest has given his students and others across the state a creative yet competitive outlet for their love of performing.
“It’s really nice for a theater kid to experience a day with a bunch of kids who are really, really into theater, since they might feel like they’re a part of a smaller group at their own high school,” Pearse said. “ It’s just really exciting to see what other people are doing for theater with their students.”
To buy a ticket for a show during the 2023 Drama Fest finals, visit www.ticketstage.com/.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.