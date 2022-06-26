IPSWICH — The Ipswich Harbor Patrol was on duty Saturday afternoon when it received a call for a boat capsized in rough seas.
Marine Patrol Supervisor and Assistant Harbormaster, Patrol Officer Matthew Bodwell, was on patrol near the Clark Beach mooring area at 3:15 p.m. when the call came for in five people, including a baby and a pregnant woman, were in the water in distress after their 16-foot aluminum boat capsized.
Officer Bodwell activated his blue lights and directed the patrol boat toward the area. As it entered the mooring field, Bodwell immediately saw an adult male in the water, waving an arm for help
He was first able to pull the pregnant woman from the water, followed quickly by a second woman, then a 14-month-old girl, followed by the two men.
Bodwell quickly evaluated the two couples and the baby and determined they were the only people who had been aboard the boat, and no one was missing. All of the adults are believed to be in their 30s.
Bodwell radioed Ipswich dispatch and the U.S. Coast Guard to confirm all parties were out of the water. An ambulance was dispatched and was waiting when the patrol boat arrived at the Ipswich Bay Yacht Club dock.
Paramedics evaluated and cleared all parties who had been in the water, and Officer Bodwell drove them to the boat owner’s residence nearby.
He then returned to the mooring field and towed the capsized boat to Pavilion Beach where the owner retrieved it.
Officer noted that the seas were rough at the time of the incident.
Police Chief Paul Nikas praised the quick thinking of Officer Bodwell, remarking that it “could have turned into an unspeakable tragedy had it not been for the immediate actions of Officer Matthew Bodwell ... (He) is to be commended for his heroic work on the water on Saturday.”
None of the boaters were wearing life jackets, Chief Nikas noted, in reminding all boaters that Coast Guard approved flotation devices are mandatory for all boaters under the age of 12 and are recommended for all.