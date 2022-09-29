Mammoth melons
Topsfield Fair opens Friday with the always popular All New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-in, beginning at 4 p.m., in the Arena.
Don’t try this at home
The Stunt Bike Show Friday, Saturday and Sunday will wow the crowds with huge jumps, balancing maneuvers and plenty of stunts. The show will be held daily on Arena Road throughout the fair. Check www.topsfield.org for exact times.
Top dog with buns
The Bnai Brith booth and the Topsfield Fair host the 4th Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest on Saturday at 3 p.m. on the Trianon stage. Last year’s record was 9 quarter-pound hotdogs in 7 minutes.
Everybody loves a parade
Topsfield Fair hosts its on-grounds parade Saturday at 5 p.m. Check out floats from local community groups and grab some beads.
Remember when?The Reminisants, a band that’s been together 49 years, will bring the sounds of the 1950s through the 1990s to the Trianon Stage Sunday at 3:30 p.m. See Page 12 for a listing of all the musical acts playing the fair this week.