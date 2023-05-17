5 Things to do this weekend 

Chorale's Spring Concert
The Paul Madore Chorale's 2023 Spring Concert presents Elaine Hagenberg's "By Night" at 3 p.m. Sunday, at First Baptist Church, 221 Cabot St., Beverly. Tickets and details at: www.eventbrite.com/e/nox-the-paul-madore-chorales-2023-spring-concert-tickets-632049205187
Misselwood Touring Series
Classics cars will rolling down the roads of the North Shore Sunday as the 2023 Misselwood Touring Series Part 1 will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will begin and end at Misselwood Estate at Endicott College, 407 Hale St., Beverly. Details at: www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-misselwood-touring-series-part-1-tickets-528668059397
The sounds of silence
Insight meditation includes the sweet sound of peace and quiet this Saturday from 9:30 to 11 a.m., at the Mahasati Insight Meditation Center, 72 Grapevine Road, Wenham. Details at: www.meetup.com/the-massachusetts-north-shore-insight-meditation-group/events/ccmhwsyfchbbc/