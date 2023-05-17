5d2e17c0b4be1.image.jpg
5 Things to do this weekend 
 
Youth Orchestras on stage
Music will be in the air Sunday, from 2  to  6  p.m., by The Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras at the Dolan Performing Arts Center, 130 High St., Ipswich. For more, www.nmyo.org.
 
Music in the park
On Saturday from 6  to  8  p.m., at Charlotte Forten Park, 289 Derby St, Salem, will host a free concert sponsored by the City of Salem and Eastern Bank, presented by the Lynn Music Foundation. Details at: www.salem.org/events-calendar/category/outdoors/day/2023-05-20/

Chorale's Spring Concert  

The Paul Madore Chorale's 2023 Spring Concert presents Elaine Hagenberg's "By Night" at 3 p.m. Sunday, at First Baptist Church, 221 Cabot St., Beverly. Tickets and details at: www.eventbrite.com/e/nox-the-paul-madore-chorales-2023-spring-concert-tickets-632049205187

Misselwood Touring Series

Classics cars will rolling down the roads of the North Shore Sunday as the 2023 Misselwood Touring Series Part 1 will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will begin and end at Misselwood Estate at Endicott College, 407 Hale St., Beverly. Details at: www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-misselwood-touring-series-part-1-tickets-528668059397

The sounds of silence

Insight meditation includes the sweet sound of peace and quiet this Saturday from 9:30 to 11 a.m., at  the Mahasati Insight Meditation Center, 72 Grapevine Road, Wenham. Details at: www.meetup.com/the-massachusetts-north-shore-insight-meditation-group/events/ccmhwsyfchbbc/

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you