1. Get light-hearted: Join in the Salem Festival of Light and Colors this Saturday from 6 to 9:30 p.m., at Old Town Hall, 32 Derby Square, Salem, when ChagallPAC Presents a pop-up market of events around live music and a multimedia performance. Beer on tap from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. $20. Tickets/information: www.facebook.com/events/474237014408341.
2. Get 'Down to the Bone' with award-winning nature photographer Stephen Gorman and New Yorker artist Edward Koren who open their PEM exhibit 'Down to the Bone' by sitting down and talking with museum curators about how their different visions merged to create this exhibition. Saturday 1 to 2 p.m., Morse Auditorium, Peabody Essex Museum, 161 Essex St., Salem. Free with admission. Questions? 978-745-9500
3. Erin go Bragh means 'Ireland Forever,' and you won't have to be Irish to feel it Saturday at 6 p.m. when Beverly's Hastings House kicks-off the coming of St Patrick's Day with live Irish music from Killeeshil. Traditional Irish corned beef dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. with cash bar, kid-friendly food, 14 Oak St., Beverly. Admission, members $15, nonmembers $20. Kids under 12 free. Only 50 meals served, go to www.hastingshouse.org/
4. Snowy Owl Prowl: Bring binoculars if you have them, and make tracks for Crane Beach at the Crane Estate, 310 Argilla Road, Ipswich, this Saturday, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Explore coastal sites and sand dunes that are prime locations for wintering Snowy Owls. Members, $15; nonmember, $25. More details at https://thetrustees.org/event/70507/.