Race Amity North Shore FestivalThe annual Race Amity North Shore Festival will be held Sunday, 1-3 p.m., on the lawn of the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, will feature music, dialogue and more. For more, see Page 12
Journey to JuneteenthOn Saturday at 11 a.m. the Essex National Heritage Commission and Salem Maritime National Historic Site present “Journey to Juneteenth” at the Salem Armory Regional Visitor Center, 2 New Liberty St., Salem, 45-minutes of recalling the news of emancipation reaching Galveston, Texas. Free for all. Call 978-740-1650. Registration required: https://essexheritage.org/event/journey-to-juneteenth
Orchestra on the HillTrailblazing women are celebrated at ‘Inspirations’ a free concert by the “Orchestra On The Hill” this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary, 130 Essex St., Hamilton. Reservations and more information, at: TheOrchestraOnTheHill.org.
Abbot Public Library book saleThe Friends of Abbot Public Library’s Book Sale is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside the library at Eveleth School, at 3 Brook Road, Marblehead, to kick off the Summer Reading Celebration. Stock up to save on some great summer reading.
Marblehead Sidewalk Sales
The Marblehead Chamber of Commerce brings back the always popular Town-Wide Sidewalk Sales on Saturday. It’s an annual must for residents and visitors alike. Questions? 781-631-2868