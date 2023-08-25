Have a Wilde time
Join us Sunday, from 5-7:30 p.m., at Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich for Theatre in the Open’s production of Oscar Wilde’s wildly popular and wickedly witty ‘Lady Windermere’s Fan.’ Pay as you will; Admission to Crane Estate included in cost of ticket. Info at: https://thetrustees.org/event/88456/
Gu Wenda: United NationsHighly regarded contemporary artist’s exhibit is scheduled for Saturday at the Peabody Essex Museum, 161 Essex St., Salem from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Gu Wenda is among the most significant artists to emerge from China in the last 50 years. Tickets are $0 to $20. For information, visit https://www.pem.org/exhibitions/gu-wenda-united-nations}
Polish Festival on tapThis Sunday, work up an appetite for some great Polish food & pastries. Also on tap: Polish beer, full bar, live music, and some really great raffles; 1:30 to 6 p.m. in air-conditioned hall at Saint John Paul II Shrine of Divine Mercy, 28 St. Peter St. Salem, www.jpiidivinemercyshrine.org
Music, movie, picnic nightThe Hamilton-Wenham Recreation Department invites you to the Patton Homestead. Route 1, South Hamilton, this Friday evening, starting at 5:30 p.m. for picnicking, live music and an outdoor screening of ‘Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark.’ Updates on Social Media 24 hours prior to event. Instagram @pattonhomestead. FREE but donations are appreciated.
Accidentally on PurposeThere’ll be some big laughs at Marblehead Little Theatre Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m., when Silly Theatre Productions’’ Accidentally on Purpose’ Improv Comedy Troupe hits the stage in a Keg ‘n Komedy event, 12 School St. Tickets $25 in advance at: www.mltlive.org.