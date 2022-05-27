Memorial Day 2022
To pay homage for those who made the ultimate sacrifice, veterans in cities and towns across the North Shore will hold services, parades, commemorations and events this weekend and on Memorial Day Monday. Be sure to be a part of the heart of Memorial Day. See Memorial Day listings inside.
Cult classic at the Cabot
Bladerunner, director Ridley Scott’s iconic science fiction film starring Harrison Ford turns 40 this year. See it in all its prescient glory on the big screen at Beverly’s Cabot Theatre on Sunday at 7 p.m. at Beverly’s Cabot Theatre, 286 Cabot St. Tickets $9.75 to $11.75 at: https://thecabot.org/event/blade-runner
The Brightness in SalemOn Saturday, from 2 to 4 p.m., settle down for some great sounds from “The Brightness,” at CultureHouse Salem, 32 Derby Square, Salem. Master musicmakers Matt Cruz, Steve Sando, and Emily Cooper blend folk compositions with electronic instrumentation, overlaying ambient soundscapes onto traditional. Admission is free. For more information, visit: https://www.creativecounty.org/event/the-brightness/
Making music in MarbleheadVienna-based classical pianist Daniel Adam Maltz will play Mozart and Haydn inside the Lee Mansion, on a reproduction fortepiano built in the 18th Century style. Shows Friday and Saturday, at 7 p.m. For tickets and infomration, visit: http://marbleheadma.chambermaster.com/events/details/classical-concert-at-jeremiah-lee-mansion-2663
Great outdoorsGet out into the great, naturally socially distanced outdoors — hit the beach, trim the sails, soak in the sun, picnic at Appleton Farms in Ipswich-Hamilton, hike the miles and miles of parkland trails. It’s Memorial Day 2022.