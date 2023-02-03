Viva Vivaldi!It might as well be spring this Sunday at The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., when “Symphony by the Sea” — the premier orchestra north of Boston — fills the historic theater with the stirring sounds of Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons,” 3 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit www.thecabot.org or visit the box office.
Get on board
The Salem Public Library’s board game afternoon begins Saturday starting at 2:30 p.m., and you’re invited. Play with friends or make new ones. Borrow from the library’s collection or bring your own game. Free, at the Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St., Salem. Visit: https://salempl.org.
Feat of Clay
At Peabody Essex Museum’s Create Space Studios this Sunday, 1-3 p.m., Build a Clay Snowman. Your ‘clayman’ will not only outlast your snow men, but become a lasting memento of a creative afternoon. Materials provided. At the museum, 161 Essex St., Salem. Included with admission. Visit: www.pem.org.
Black Diaspora ExpoThe city of Salem and Salem United Inc. are partnering together for Black History Month to fill Old Town Hall with month-long activities that are free and open to the public. The expo officially opened its doors this week but the real kickoff is Saturday, 6-9 p.m., at Cultural Food for the Soul where guests are invited to enjoy a diverse array of cultural foods, music and speeches, while they mingle for the evening. More details at salemunitedinc.org.
Dance like Zorba!
This Saturday, when St. Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church welcomes all to its winter dance, 6 p.m., performance by the St. Vasilios dance group. Hit the floor and dance to the music of the Selonica Boys. 5 Paleologos St., Peabody. Buffet, cash bar. $60 adults, $30 teens, kids free. Call 978-239-9361 or 978-907-3182.