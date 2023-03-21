Curious George Live!
On Saturday, 10 to 11:15 a.m. at the North Shore Music Theatre, 54 Dunham Road, Beverly. Curious George: The Golden Meatball is a lovable adventure for young audiences All seats $20. $20 ($17.50 for Subscribers) Visit: https://www.nsmt.org/
2) The Little Mermaid Disney's beloved deep dive into the sea where Ariel dreams big dreams. Friday, Mar 24, 11 p.m. and Saturday, Mar 25, 1:30 a.m., presented by and at the North Shore YMCA Theatre Company, 290 Essex St, Salem. Tickets $15 at door,
3) Love Letters Play Sunday Mar 26, at 3 p.m., at the Hawthorne Hotel, 18 Washington Square West, Salem. Performed by John Archer and Anne Marilyn Lucas Directed by Aimée Oliver All proceeds to benefit Lifebridge North Shore’s mission of supporting homeless and vulnerable individuals in our communities.Tickets $30 at: https://lifebridgenorthshore.org/event/love-letters-play/
4) Insight meditation Saturday, Mar 25, 1:30 – 3 p.m., and weekly thereafter Saturday mornings, at the Center for Mindfulness and Meditation, 72 Grapevine Rd, Wenham. Vipassana/insight meditation practice every Saturday morning. Practice sessions are led by an experienced meditation teacher. Details at: https://wenham.cfmim.org/
5) Israeli Folk Dancing Sunday, March 26, 8 to 9:50 a.m., Jewish Community Center of the North Shore, 4 Community Rd, Marblehead. Dance like everyone's watching in a class held at the JCCNS. Free, but please RSVP if you plan on attending to : ns.folk.dance.@gmail.com. Read more on: JCCNS.org.