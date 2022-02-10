1. Hearty Valentine's brunch at Misselwood: On Saturday, celebrate Valentine's at "Galentine's Day: Savory & Sweet Samples." Join Misselwood's pastry chef preparing your own delectable quiche and decorate a fruit tart. Starts at 11 a.m. with mimosa and cocktails, ends with a 1:30 p.m. brunch. Misselwood House Estate at Endicott College is at 407 Hale St., Beverly. Tickets and info: www.eventbrite.com/e/galentines-day-savory-sweet-samples-tickets-241344336407.
2. Valentine's cookie party: The Good Witch is hosting a festive workshop where you can decorate heart-shaped cookies to your heart's content, Sunday, from 11 a.m. to noon at The Good Witch of Salem, 2 North St. Tickets, $25. Visit: www.creativenorthshore.com/northshore-events/valentine-love-potion-party/.
5. Castle Hill by firelight: It doesn't get more romantic than this "just for grownups" event this Valentine's weekend. A crackling fire, hot cocktails, empanadas, chili, live music, and last but not least, a light show in the snow. Parking included in admission. Ages 21+, Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich, Saturday. Tickets for 6 to 7:30 p.m. or 8 to 9:30 p.m. Trustees member, $40; Nonmember, $50. Advance reservations at: https://thetrustees.org/event/70314/.