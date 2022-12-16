What the Dickens?
Beverly’s North Shore Music Theatre, 54 Dunham Road, presents two performances of “A Christmas Carol,” Friday, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets, www.nsmt.org.
North Atlantic Ballet’s Nutcracker
The North Atlantic Ballet brings The Nutcracker to The Cabot, Beverly’s historic theater at 286 Cabot St., just in time to make holiday magic. Dancing mice, waltzing flowers, whirling dervishes, sugar plum fairies and more in this contemporary twist on the Christmas classic, Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday at noon and 7 p.m., and Sunday at noon. Tickets: www.thecabot.org.
Scandinavian solstice
Celebrate the solstice at at Appleton Farms, Saturday and Sunday, where the ‘Nisse elf’ blesses the animals, barnyard friends, fields and farmers. Holiday crafting and storytelling; 1, 2 or 3 p.m. time slots. The Farm Nisse family ticket includes entry, hot chocolate and homemade cookies. Member adult: $15; child: $10; Nonmember adult: $20. The farm is at 219 County Road, Ipswich. Preregistration suggested at www.thetrustees.org/
North Shore Carol Sing
Salem’s Julie Dougherty and Woody Woodward, join Taylor Armerding of Ipswich to bring a traditional Carol Sing to the Along The Way Coffee House, 12 Meeting House Green, on Saturday. Doors open 6:30; show starts 7 p.m., $10 at the door.
The joys of giving
Beverly Bootstraps is holding a holiday food drive for families in need this Sunday at North Shore Bible Church Danvers, 5 Cherry Hill Dr. Instead of a 10 a.m Sunday service, stop by for a morning of cookies, hot chocolate, mixing, mingling and donating of non-perishable foods. No glass or expired goods.