'ParaNorman' celebration
To mark the 10th anniversary of "ParaNorman, the 2012 American stop-motion dark fantasy comedy horror film will be all over Salem this weekend. On Friday, the innovative animated sensation will be shown free on the Salem Common, hosted by Creative Collective beginning at 5 p.m., then move to the big screen Saturday and Sunday, at Peabody Essex Museum's Morse Auditorium at 2 p.m., followed by Q&A sessions. PEM showings require museum admission.
PopSalem Tour benefits pantry
On Saturday and Oct. 29, at 11 a.m., the PopSalem Walking Tour allows visitors explore the different ways Salem has appeared and continues to appear in pop culture. Twenty-five percent of all ticket sales from this tour benefit the Salem Pantry. For tickets or more, go to dynamichistorysalem.com or call 978-219-6850.
'Black as Midnight' Ball
Hocus Pocus at Ropes Mansion
Take a walk over to 318 Essex St., Friday, Saturday and Sunday to snap a selfie outside of Allison’s house from the Disney classic. For more details, visit pem.org/halloween.
All that jazz
The Compaq Big Band — a 19-piece group — with vocalist Marina Evans will perform a free show Saturday at 7:30 p.m., at Maple Street Church, 90 Maple St., Danvers. Due to limited seating, online registration is suggested at www.eventbrite.com/e/compaq-big-band-tickets-420441230037.