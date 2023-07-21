2023 Misselwood Cars & CoffeeThe North Shore’s premiere car event of the summer welcomes car lovers and the cars they love. $10 admission, Saturday, 8 to 10 a.m. in the Peter Frates Lot across from the Misselwood Estate on the Sea at Endicott College, Beverly.
NSMT is alive with The Sound of Music
Saturday’s performance of the beloved Broadway classic runs from 6 to 11 p.m., 54 Dunham Road, Beverly. Tickets and info at: www.vividseats.com/sound-of-music-tickets-beverly-north-shore-music-theatre-7-22-2023--theater-broadway/production/4203834?utm_medium=organic&utm_source=google_eventsearch
Miles Over the MoonWicked Running Club in Salem hosts its annual Miles Over the Moon 4-mile road race Friday night. The race begins and ends at the Bentley School, 25 Memorial Drive, setting off at 8 p.m. Runners will pass by several Salem landmarks on their around town. Registration is $40. Food and beverages will be available post-race at the school. https://wickedrunningclub.org/miles-over-the-moon-2023/
As We Rise: Photography from the Black AtlanticOn Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., visit the Peabody Essex Museum, 161 Essex St., Salem, and explore deeply compelling photos of Black identity and power from African diasporic culture. Included in admission. Info and tickets at: www.pem.org/exhibitions/as-we-rise-photography-from-the-black-atlantic.
Strength in numbers for kidsKids join kids to build strength at new, free youth fitness program. Saturday mornings, from 10 to 11 a.m., starting this Saturday and five consecutive Saturdays with Beverly High School volunteers leading activities in Cove School field. Just drop in, 55 Ober St., Beverly. Info at: https://thenorthshoremoms.com/event/growing-strong-free-youth-fitness-program-2/2023-07-23/.