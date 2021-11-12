Rafts of crafts: Over 200 of the region’s finest artisans’ wonderful wares. A huge range of crafts and hand-made merchandise, including — for the holidays — wreaths, pine cone wreaths, ornaments, gourmet food delights and holiday specialties at the New England Craft and Specialty Food Fair, Topsfield Fairgrounds, 207 Boston St., Topsfield, Sunday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m.
Express Yourself: An ImagineNation event, Saturday, Nov. 13, and Sunday, Nov. 14, 2 to 4 p.m. at Manninen Center for the Arts, Endicott College, 406 Hale St, Beverly. Vibrant animals created by Express Yourself youth and carried through to sculptural pieces for a virtual performance of art, music and movement. Express Yourself is a nurturing environment for youth considered at-risk. Learn more at exyo.org.
Doin’ what comes naturally: Long Hill’s ‘Gardens Explorer’ program, where kids learn about the natural world around us, choose natural materials to create Autumn Art. All materials provided. Ages 3 to 12, outdoors, Sunday, Nov. 13, 10 to 11 a.m., Long Hill, 576 Essex St., Beverly.
Call it a caper: It’s a cross between scavenger hunt, adventure race, and informative self-guided tour. It’s Puzzling Adventures, Sunday, Nov. 14, starting at 3 p.m., 1 New Liberty St., Salem. All you need is your mobile device, an internet connection and an inquiring mind to team up. Outdoors, for all ages. Details and cost at https://puzzlingadventures.com/index.php.
Weekend warriors: Two days of intensive martial arts training in Bruce Lee-inspired Jeet Kune Do, and small circle Southern Wing Chun. For the warrior within, at Coastal JKD, 285 Washington St., Marblehead, Saturday, Nov. 13, noon, and Sunday, Nov. 14, 4 p.m. For more info go to www.facebook.com/coastalgetfit.