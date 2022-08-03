Salem Jazz & Soul Fest

Live bands jazz up Salem Common this weekend when the annual Salem Jazz and Soul Festival returns Saturday at noon. Bands include HDRnB All Stars, The Runaround Sound, Steve Lacey Quartet, Verdegree and the Salem High School Jazz Band. For more, see Page X.

Hawthorne and Friends 

The House of Seven Gables, 115 Derby St., Salem, will host History Alive's production of "Nathaniel Hawthorne's The Scarlet Letter" Saturday and Sunday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tickets and information at: www.7gables.org

Roaring Twenties party 

This Saturday and Sunday from 3 to 8 p.m., Castle Hill on the Crane Estate invites you to jazz up the summer Roaring Twenties-style with a seaside lawn party on the estate's exquisite grounds. The mood reimagines the Gatsby era with antique autos, a vintage fare, flappers and dandies. The Crane Estate is at 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich. Tickets and more information, go to www.thetrustees.org 
 
Sport of kings 

Myopia Polo Club, 435 Bay Road, Hamilton, hosts Sunday polo matches weekly. The club, now in its 135th season, opens the gates at 1:30 p.m. with polo matches beginning at 3 p.m. General admission $15, children 12 and under free. Bring a picnic. For more, go to www.myopiapolo.org

It's Salem Heritage Days

Salem Heritage Days' non-stop fun and special events will be held FridaySaturday and Sunday and continuing through Aug. 7. Most are free. For more, go to www.salemma.gov/heritagedays

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you