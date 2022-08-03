Salem Jazz & Soul Fest
Live bands jazz up Salem Common this weekend when the annual Salem Jazz and Soul Festival returns Saturday at noon. Bands include HDRnB All Stars, The Runaround Sound, Steve Lacey Quartet, Verdegree and the Salem High School Jazz Band. For more, see Page X.
Hawthorne and Friends
The House of Seven Gables, 115 Derby St., Salem, will host History Alive's production of "Nathaniel Hawthorne's The Scarlet Letter" Saturday and Sunday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tickets and information at: www.7gables.org.
Roaring Twenties party
Myopia Polo Club, 435 Bay Road, Hamilton, hosts Sunday polo matches weekly. The club, now in its 135th season, opens the gates at 1:30 p.m. with polo matches beginning at 3 p.m. General admission $15, children 12 and under free. Bring a picnic. For more, go to www.myopiapolo.org
It's Salem Heritage Days
Salem Heritage Days' non-stop fun and special events will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday and continuing through Aug. 7. Most are free. For more, go to www.salemma.gov/heritagedays.