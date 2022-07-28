Join 'The Conversation'
If you're a film buff, this one's for you - "The Conversation." This 1974 Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or winner put director Francis Ford Coppola on the map. Gene Hackman and Harrison Ford star. See it Sunday at 6 p.m. at The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., 978-927-3100. Tickets are $10.25 to $12.25, www.thecabot.org
Get to the Pointe
On Saturday, from 1 to 3 p.m. Peabody Essex Museum invites cultural exchange members and anyone living or working in Salem to celebrate 30 years of friendship and cultural exchange with Salem’s sister city in Japan. Taiko drumming by Odaiko New England, speakers and more. Tour PEM’s Japanese art gallery and more at the East India Marine Hall, 161 Essex St., Salem. For more, visit salemotace.org.
All that jazz
Chicago come to Peabody's Black Box Theatre this weekend, as originally staged in 1926. Performances are Saturday at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., 24 Foster St., Peabody. Tickets, $18 at: www.simpletix.com/e/chicago-the-original-non-musical-1926-play-tickets-109926?fbclid=IwAR1SJcm_U9HKvT0dgF3gPgs7V_VF1SubmINyc_zp2M0JF_voSufNA1njPrI