Movie Poster

 Join 'The Conversation'

If you're a film buff, this one's for you - "The Conversation." This 1974 Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or winner put director Francis Ford Coppola on the map. Gene Hackman and Harrison Ford star. See it Sunday at 6 p.m. at The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., 978-927-3100. Tickets are $10.25 to $12.25, www.thecabot.org 

Get to the Pointe

The Marblehead School of Ballet's 2022 free Summer Dance Intensive Performance is Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at the studio, 115 Pleasant St., Marblehead. Students deliver en pointe ballet, modern, Spanish and more. Questions? Call 781-631-6262, or e-mail: msb@havetodance.com. Visit www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com.
 
Rock around the Block 
 
What's up this weekend? Beverly Main Street's Block Party, a blockbuster of fun from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Beverly's historic Cabot Street come alive with live music. Full details, www.bevmain.org. See story page X.
 
Celebrate a Sister City

On Saturday, from 1 to 3 p.m. Peabody Essex Museum invites cultural exchange members and anyone living or working in Salem to celebrate 30 years of friendship and cultural exchange with Salem’s sister city in Japan. Taiko drumming by Odaiko New England, speakers and more. Tour PEM’s Japanese art gallery and more at the East India Marine Hall, 161 Essex St., Salem. For more, visit salemotace.org.

All that jazz

Chicago come to Peabody's Black Box Theatre this weekend, as originally staged in 1926. Performances are Saturday at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., 24 Foster St., Peabody. Tickets, $18 at: www.simpletix.com/e/chicago-the-original-non-musical-1926-play-tickets-109926?fbclid=IwAR1SJcm_U9HKvT0dgF3gPgs7V_VF1SubmINyc_zp2M0JF_voSufNA1njPrI

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you