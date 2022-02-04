1. Get outta bed ‘n sled! Choose your hill and head for a thrill. It’s the North Shore’s best bet for this wintery weekend: Beverly: Lynch Park, Beverly Golf and Tennis Club; Danvers: Endicott Park; Ipswich: Castle Hill on Crane Estate, Cable Gardens Hill; Peabody: Brooksby Farm; Salem: Mack Park, Olde Salem Greens Golf Course; Topsfield: Wheatland Hill; Wenham: Wenham Country Club.
2. Noodle caboodle: Chop, season and simmer your way to a homemade chicken ramen bowl and succulent steamed buns. Guaranteed to take the chill off this Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m., at Taste Buds Kitchen, 131 Rantoul St., Retail #3, Beverly. Ages 9 and up and family. For tickets and information, go to https://allevents.in/beverly/ramen-bowl-and-steamed-buns-class-ages-9-family/200021904550040.
3. Living color: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Sunday, join Ginny von Rueden on Zoom and learn the ‘History of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color’ living through the centuries in Marblehead. Sponsored by Abbot Library. To register, visit: https://abbotlibrary.org/events/.
4. ‘Gong hei fat choy!’... means “Happy New Year” in Cantonese. And at the Peabody Essex Museum, celebrate with a virtual visit to ‘Yin Yu Tang: A Chinese House,’ — a time of reunion, rebirth and the coming of spring in the Year of the Tiger. Join PEM educator Bethany Beatrice for a virtual tour. Available Saturday through Feb. 15. Visit: www.pem.org
5, Shop-op! On Saturday, check out 58 Marketplace Artisan Pop Up; an eclectic mix of vendors sharing their goods at Mills58, 58 Pulaski St., 3rd floor, Peabody, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit: www.reorosie.com/events/58-marketplace-artisan-pop-up.