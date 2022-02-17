5 things to do this weekend
1. Eco-orchestra: 5,000 hours of recordings of natural global environments went into this "music from the ecosystem." Experience soundscapes by musician Bernie Krause, animated by United Visual Artists, with the "The Great Animal Orchestra," Peabody Essex Museum, 161 Essex St., Salem, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adults $20; seniors $18; students $12; youth, members, Salem residents free. Visit www.pem.org/exhibitions/the-great-animal-orchestra-bernie-krause-and-united-visual-artists.
2. Soaring songs: The most dazzlingly Eagles tribute band, at The Cabot, in Beverly's Cabot, Saturday, 8 p.m. EagleMania has been 'taking it to the limit' for decades. Vaccination card or test results and government issued ID required. Tickets at https://thecabot.org/event/eaglemania-the-worlds-greatest-eagles-tribute.
3. Sweet season: Learn the history and science of maple sugaring Saturday, with the staff at Appleton Farms on a leisurely stroll through the maple trees during sugaring season. Strolls at the farm, 219 County Road, Hamilton, are 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Information and tickets at https://thetrustees.org/event/69729/.
4. Discount deal: February school vacationers receive up to 25% off the Hysteria Pass at the Salem Wax Museum, 288 Derby St., Salem. Just $16 per adult; $14 for youth and seniors. Visit premier attractions at the wax museum and Salem Witch Village, with one discounted pass. No reservation required. Visit https://salemwaxmuseum.com/products/school-vacation-discount-hysteria-pass.
5. Skate away: Put a rink on your weekend bucket list and get out to one of the North Shore's indoor and outdoor ice rinks Saturday and Sunday. Check schedules for open skating hours and hockey hours. In Beverly, at Endicott College, 376 Hale St.; in Topsfield, outdoor rink on the common; Peabody, public skating at O'Keefe Memorial Skating Rink, 511 Lowell St.
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Salem News get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Check out our series of podcasts on topics from high school football to Halloween in Salem.
Update Required
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
- By Jeff Ostrowski Bankrate.com