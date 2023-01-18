International posters
The Heftler Visiting Artist Gallery at Endicott College hosts "Women’s Rights are Human Rights: International Posters on Gender-based Inequality, Violence and Discrimination" Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Posters promote women’s empowerment and participation in society while challenging religious and cultural norms and patriarchal attitudes that subordinate, stigmatize or restrict women. Exhibition continues through Feb. 3. For more, go to https://events.endicott.edu
'Party?' on in Marblehead
A Doll's House meets Neil Simon in "Party?" a brand-new play by Anne Marilyn Lucas beginning its run at the Marblehead Little Theatre this weekend. Shows run Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. 12 School St., Marblehead. Tickets are $28 at https://www.mltlive.com/2022/04/party/.
'New Year, New Games'
On Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Beverly Public Library, 32 Essex St., Beverly, invites you to bring your favorite and "new to you" games to the library's tables for a fun day of play. Free, for information visit: https://www.meetup.com/essex-county-gamers/events/289787145/
Woman's Friend Society
The Woman’s Friend Society welcomes all to hear guest speaker and author Maureen Stanton while enjoying lunch and learning about WFS’s work for affordable housing for women on Sunday, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Hawthorne Hotel, 18 Washington Square, Salem. Members, $45; non-members, $50. Tickets at:https://womansfriendsociety.org/event/annual-meeting-of-the-society-2/
Learn how to make a film
On Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, Cinema Salem launches Filmmakers Collaborative's Saturday morning filmmaking sessions at 1 E India Square Mall, Salem. Learn hands-on fundamentals to make their own short film. For more information, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fc-academy-filmmaking-salem-ma-saturday-morning-sessions-tickets-506699350397