Food, brews on the Common
The Salem Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., on the Salem Common. Check out the area’s most popular food trucks and sample brews from dozens of regional and national craft breweries.
Run for Amy race
The fourth annual Run for Amy Memorial Trail Race will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday at Appleton Farms in Ipswich. The race is held in memory of Amy DiAdamo Foster and celebrates her life through embracing her passions of both running and spending time outdoors.
Board Game Day in Beverly
Beverly Public Library, 32 Essex St., Beverly, will sponsor a Board Game Day (12 and older) Saturday from 9:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Essex County Gamers and the Beverly Public Library are teaming up for an all-day board game bonanza.
Swampscott Farmers Market
On Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., shoppers can get fresh veggies and more at the Swampscott Farmers Market, 22 Monument Ave.
Saturday Morning cartoonsSaturday Morning Cartoons for teens will be held at the Peabody Institute Library, 28 Main St., Peabody on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Teen room will host cartoons and snacks.