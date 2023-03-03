Seussical the Musical!Now one of the most performed musical ever, “Seussical!” comes to Beverly’s Shore Country Day School, 545 Cabot St., Beverly, at 7 p.m., Friday, and 6 p.m., Saturday. Based on the stories of Dr. Seuss, it’s a kid’s classic. Tickets: www.shoreschool.org/
Glass act
Create our own suncatchers Saturday, at 1 p.m., during a glass crafting workshop at North Shore Glass School, 16 Proctor St., Salem. Brought to you by Northeast Arc. Cost: $65, visit: https://ne-arc.org/venue/north-shore-glass-school/
Star qualityAdd astrology to your learning curve this Saturday, 10 a.m., at Celestial Navigation Astrology & Wellness, 6 Lynde St., Salem. Learn how to decode your birth chart at this hands-on workshop perfect for beginners. Visit: https://allevents.in/salem/astrology-crash-course-workshop/200024095673539
Get bowled overRoast, chop, season and simmer your way to the perfect chicken ramen bowl. This Sunday, 2 p.m., at Taste Buds Kitchen, 131 Rantoul St., Retail #3, Beverly. Visit: https://book.tastebudskitchen.com/xp/xzGJgGc5?time_slot_id=gueXtsTS0edt
Sea shantiesThis Saturday at the Peabody Essex Museum, “Sea Shanties, Ship to Shore,” hear the rhythmic work songs sung during the 1800s, live in the Morse Auditorium with discussions led by Dr. James Revell Carr and Pallas Catenella Riedler. Included with museum admission. Visit: www.pem.org/events/sea-shanties-from-ship-to-shore