Classic cars, classic lines
Dozens of vintage cars and motorcycles will be on view this weekend when Misselwood Concours d’Elegance 2022 takes over the grounds of Endicott College Misselwood, 401 Hale St., on the ocean in Beverly this Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Free parking, shuttle service. Visit: www.misselwood.com/
Open Mic Night in Ipswich
The Along The Way Coffee House hosts its one of its most popular shows of the year Saturday with its annual Open Mic Night, starting at 6 p.m. Admission $10, refreshments on hand. Questions or advance registration, call 978-350-2487.
Movie night at Patton Homestead
A Family Outdoor Movie Night is free for all at the Patton Homestead on the 7th Annual Military Service Day Friday at 8 p.m. Vintage military displays on view from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., rain or shine with remarks by guest speakers. Questions? Off street parking, $10. Questions? www.apgardnerposthamilton.org/military-day/
The Prince will come
On Saturday and Sunday, the North Shore Music Theatre presents Rogers & Hammerstein’s beloved Broadway classic “Cinderella.” A timeless tale of romance and good conquering evil, the show runs from 6 to 9 p.m., 54 Dunham Road, Beverly. For tickets and info, visit: www.nsmt.org/
Back to the silver screen
On Sunday, “The Spark,” a popular fiction drama comes back to the silver screen 7 p.m., at Cinema Salem, 1 E. India Square Mall, Salem. Tickets and more information, visit: www.cinemasalem.com/