Roaring 20s lawn partyGrab your pearls and bowlers and head for the Hills — Castle Hill’s Roaring Twenties Lawn Party on the Crane Estate in Ipswich, Saturday and Sunday, 2-8 p.m. both days. Tickets start at $48, children under 11, free. Visit: https://thetrustees.org/event/86074/
Hands on history at Seven GablesSaturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Drop in programs for young people to explore colonial life through activities at the House of the Seven Gables, 115 Derby St. Sale. Free with admission. Visit: https://7gables.org/event/hands-on-history-11/
New Orleans-flavored blues
Patton Park blazes with blues when Jambalaya Horns takes the stage for Sunday’s free lawn concert at Patton Park, Route 1A, Hamilton. If it’s raining, moves to the Tabernacle in Asbury Grove. Visit: https://communityhouse.org/sipp/.
Out with a bangBeverly Homecoming concludes Sunday with yet another day full of activities and live music, capped off by a fireworks show at 8:30 p.m. The fireworks are set off in Mackerel Cove off Lynch Beach and can be seen along the cove, including at Dane Street Beach and Independence Park. For the full schedule, go to beverlyhomecoming.org. Contact Medley Long at 978-473-4948 or medley@beverlyhomecoming.org.
Summer Yard SaleSaturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Get great buys in the air conditioned church hall of Our Lady of Fatima Church, 50 Walsh Ave., Peabody. Home furnishings and accessories, clothing, decorations, tools, games, Portuguese food and more. Questions? Call 978-532-0272, or visit www.ourladyoffatimapeabody.org