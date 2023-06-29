Marblehead arts fest concerts
This premier summer arts festival runs from Friday to Monday and hosts a range of art exhibits, music concerts, Film Festival, Street Festival, Children’s Festival, artisans marketplace and more. At 8 p.m., Sunday, Ward Hayden & The Outliers play outdoor on the harbor, at Crocker Park. For more: www.marbleheadfestival.org/
Dix Park Family picnic
This Sunday
celebrate the July 4th weekend at the second Family Picnic at Dix Park in Beverly with tons of kids games, T-shirt decorating, food truck with Butter UR Biscuit, a beer tent, and more. The fun runs from from 5 to 8 p.m. For more on free event, go to https://farmsprides4th.com/schedule-of-events/
The Great Gatsby
Still time to catch the Marblehead Little Theatre's world premiere of a new musical, "The Great Gatsby," based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 novel. Shows this Saturday
, 2 and 7:30 p.m., Sunday
, 2 p.m., 12 School St., Marblehead. Tickets at: www.mltlive.com/
Patton Park Sundays concert
Kick-off July 4th celebrations this Sunday with a wide range of Americana, folk and blues from the Ipswich-based acoustic group, "Labor in Vain." Music starts at 5 p.m. Free at Patton Park, Route 1A, Hamilton. If rain, inside at Asbury Grove Tabernacle, Lee Park. Complete schedule, https://communityhouse.org/sipp/
Arts Fest Exhibition 2023
Arts Fest Exhibition 2023 continues in its celebration Beverly’s incredible creative community. Open
Friday and Monday 9 a.m., at the Manninen Center for the Arts at Endicott College, 406 Hale St., Beverly. In partnership with Beverly Main Streets.