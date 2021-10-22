1. Have a hay day: Have yourself a hayride, get lost in a corn maze, costume up and join the characters for games and dancing at Marini Farm Stand this Saturday, Oct. 23, noon to 3 p.m., 259 Linebrook Road, Ipswich.
2. Have an ice evening: Costume up and put a new spin on Halloween partying at Peabody Ice Rink, 511 Lowell St., Sunday, Oct. 24. Skating starts at 6 p.m., with music, craft table, ice cream, goody bags and more. Admission at door: 6 & under, $8; youths & adults, $10; seniors 65 & older, $5. Skate rentals, $8.
3. Double trouble: Bela Lugosi’s Dracula meets Boris Karloff’s Frankenstein when the two iconic spookies hit the screen in a devilish double feature at Beverly’s Cabot theater in time for Halloween. Sunday, Oct. 24, 5-7 p.m. 286 Cabot St. Tickets and info: https://do617.com/events/2021/10/24/dracula-frankenstein-90th-anniversary-double-feature-tickets.
4. Kidding around: A one-hour walking tour takes kids around downtown Salem for a “Slightly Spooky” spin on its haunting history with licensed guide Alicia Diozzi’s take on the Witch Trials, Salem Golden Age of Sail, and more. Children: 5-15, $12; adults, 16+: $17. Tickets: https://worcestercentralkidscalendar.com/calendar/salem-tours-for-kids-families-2/2021-10-23/.
5. In Common: Salem Common kiddie carnival is loaded with rides, games and lots of family fun sponsored by Fiesta Shows, Saturday, Oct. 23 and Sunday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., N. Washington Square. Proceeds benefit Salem Common Neighborhood Association. Info: www.hauntedhappenings.org/event/kiddie-carnival-on-salem-common/2021-10-23/.