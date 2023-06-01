Salem Arts Festival
the 15th Annual Salem Arts Festival kicks off Friday, at 5 to 9 p.m. and runs for the full weekend of all things art all over downtown Salem, with an opening act of live performances in Derby Square and a reception at Old Town Hall Gallery, For a full schedule of events, visit: www.salemartsfestival.com
Wonder Kids’ Art Days
On Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., enjoy Wonder Kids' Art Days, easy, free art-making for the under 5 crowd with caregivers. PEM Pals collaborate every first Friday through summer, Artists’ Row New Derby Street, Salem. Learn more at: www.studiofuldesign.com/tree-of-carewonder
Free Youth Fitness Program
This Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m., Beverly High School volunteers welcome kids ages 4 to 8, for free fitness classes, in a new free youth program, "Growing Strong," in Lynch Park, 55 Ober St., Beverly. Learn more at: www.bevrec.com
Take Pride!
The best dance party on the North Shore hits the floor of the Beacon Restaurant and Bar, 123 Pleasant St, Marblehead, this Sunday 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. to celebrate the second annual Pride week in Marblehead. Learn more at:www.eventbrite.com/e/second-annual-marblehead-pride-party-tickets-603756691517.
Lee Mansion concert
On Saturday, from 7 to 8 p.m., enjoy a classical concert at The Jeremiah Lee Mansion, 161 Washington St., Marblehead, with Vienna-based fortepianist Daniel Adam Maltz playing Mozart and Haydn on a copy of a 1784 Stein fortepiano. Tickets are $35 at: www.marbleheadmuseum.org