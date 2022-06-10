Strawberry Festival
The Topsfield Historical Society’s annual Strawberry Festival is back, this Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Topsfield Common, dozens of local artisans, kids activities, vintage car show, live music. And last but not least, Strawberry Shortcake Whoopie Pies! Admission and parking are free. For more on pick-your-own patches and upcoming Strawberry festivals, see Page A7.
Keep Salem Beautiful
Family fun comes to Splaine Park when “Keep Salem Beautiful,” gets in gear this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Co-hosted by Keep Salem Beautiful, Creative Collective and Salem Community Gardens, all ages are welcome. Buckets, trash grabbers, gloves, and trash bags provided to keep the clean up simple. Food, fitness, eco-friendly craft, music, plants and trees for sale. If rain, June 12. Questions? email: Janelle Rolke at keepsalembeautiful@gmail.com.
Race Amity Day Celebration
Free and open to all this Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m., in the Winter Street Courtyard at the Beverly Public Library is a celebration of friendship and collaboration, with Dr. Esther Ngotho and Beverly police Chief John G. LaLecheur discussing equity. West African drumming and dancing, songs in the spirit of Frederick Douglass. Questions? Contact Graham at ggoss@noblenet.org.
Reading Frederick Douglass
This Sunday at 3 p.m., the Salem Athenaeum hosts a free public reading of Frederick Douglass’ speech, “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July,” at the Tabernacle Church, 50 Washington St., Salem. Followed by discussion at a reception where light refreshments will be served. Donations of food, grocery gift cards, or money gratefully accepted for The Salem Pantry.
Art in the Barn
Essex County’s Land Trust’s 33rd annual Art in the Barn event returns in-person Friday and Saturday at the Cox Reservation, 82 Eastern Ave., in Essex. Showcases works of 130-plus local artists. Barns stocked with paintings, ceramics, jewelry, sculptures and more. Silent auction for select pieces. Admission and parking are free. 50% of proceeds support Greenbelt’s conservation work. ecga.org/artinthebarn. See story, page A7.