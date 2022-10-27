Kids’ Fun Fest on the Common
On Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the tradition of Kids' Fun Fest returns returns to Salem Common with great family activities for all ages, including slides, rides, games and more.
Hocus Pocus Movie Night
On Salem Common, Friday at 7 p.m., Creative Collective host a family movie night showing of 1993's iconic "Hocus Pocus." The event is free, bring a lawn chair and a picnic basket.
Nosferatu with band
The classic silent horror film, "Nosferatu: Eine Quartett des Grauens," will get special treatment during a Saturday showing at Peabody's Black Box theater as the Dylan Jack Band offers live musical accompaniment to the classic. The film is celebrating its 100 anniversary this year and tickets for the event can be found at www.ne-arc.org/black-box-events
Abandoned Art Asylum Haunted House
On Friday, The Danvers Art Association is hosting its annual Halloween event - Abandoned Art Asylum Haunted House - at 105 Elliott St., Danvers. Created and performed by talented local teens and tweens, it's a truly fun experience from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. for the family. Tickets benefit the Danvers Art Association and can be purchased at www.thedanversart.org.
Halloween on the Hill
Come explore Long Hill's beautiful property as it's transformed for autumn and the Halloween season Sunday. Follow the seasonal-themed trail at 576 Essex St., Beverly, with over 1,000 jack-o'-lanterns, hundreds of mums, elaborate Halloween decorations, light displays, music and more. Long Hill's Halloween on the Hill is open from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. No tickets will available at the event, registration required. For tickets, go to https://thetrustees.org/program/halloween/